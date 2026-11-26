Lamborghini launches the Temerario Spyder, featuring a 12-motor folding hardtop and 920-hp hybrid V8. Weighing 115 kg more than the coupe, it retains 340 km/h performance.

Lamborghini has officially unveiled the Temerario Spyder, the open-top variant of its newly introduced hybrid supercar, confirming the model will utilize a complex rigid folding hardtop instead of the traditional fabric roof used on previous convertibles. The Italian manufacturer revealed that the new Spyder model retains the powerful 920-horsepower hybrid V8 engine found in the coupe while adding sophisticated engineering features to maintain structural integrity and performance standards. This decision marks a significant departure from Lamborghini's historical approach to converting their smaller-engined models, which have typically relied on lighter cloth tops that fold onto the engine cover.

The most significant mechanical difference lies in the new roof mechanism, which utilizes 12 electric motors to fold the hardtop in just 17 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h. When stowed, the roof panels store vertically behind the occupants, a design choice aimed at lowering the vehicle's centre of gravity and reducing aerodynamic drag compared to previous fabric-top convertibles. Lamborghini engineers determined that the benefits of a lower centre of gravity and reduced aerodynamic losses were worth the trade-off for a car with a 340 km/h top speed and a track-focused hybrid powertrain.

Also read Tesla Is Not The Only Automaker Eyeballing The Space Race

This engineering commitment comes with a substantial weight penalty, as the Temerario Spyder weighs 115 kg more than the standard coupe due to the added machinery and reinforced body structure. To mitigate this mass increase, Lamborghini has introduced three optional lightweight packages that include a sports exhaust system, carbon-fibre wheels, and composite body panels, allowing buyers to partially recoup the lost agility. These packages are not merely cosmetic but are functional attempts to recover the dynamic edge lost to the reinforced body and the intricate roof mechanism.

Despite the additional weight, the core performance specifications remain nearly identical to the closed-roof model, with the primary sacrifice being a mere 0.1-second slower acceleration time. The car features a 4.0-litre V8 engine that revs to 10,250 rpm and produces 800 hp, working in tandem with a 150-hp electric motor and two front-wheel electric motors to deliver all-wheel drive and a total combined output of 920 hp. The 0-100 km/h sprint is only slightly delayed, suggesting Lamborghini prioritised high-speed stability and handling balance over a fraction of a second in acceleration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lamborghini's marketing estimates suggest that approximately half of all Temerario buyers will opt for the open-top version, indicating strong anticipated demand for the Spyder. While the company has not yet announced an official global price, dealers are currently collecting preliminary orders for the vehicle, with internal projections suggesting a significant price premium over the coupe. Industry observers predict the Spyder variant will likely exceed 50 million rubles in Russia, where the standard Temerario coupe is currently priced at 46 million rubles. This pricing strategy reflects the complexity of the 12-motor folding mechanism and the exclusivity of the hardtop convertible segment in the high-performance automotive sector.

The Temerario Spyder is currently available for pre-order through authorized dealerships, though Lamborghini has not provided specific launch or delivery dates for the new model. The absence of a confirmed release window is typical for high-volume exclusive supercars, as production slots are allocated to meet the complex manufacturing demands of the hybrid powertrain and intricate roof systems. For competitors relying on fabric tops, the Spyder sets a new benchmark for structural rigidity and aero efficiency, potentially forcing rivals to justify their choices on weight or cost grounds.

For prospective buyers, the 0.1-second acceleration difference is unlikely to matter in daily driving, but the 340 km/h top speed and hardtop aerodynamics make the Spyder a more credible high-speed tourer than previous fabric-roof Lamborghinis. Waiting for official pricing is advisable, especially in markets with volatile import costs, as local pricing may not directly reflect global positioning. The debut of the Temerario Spyder solidifies Lamborghini's position in the hybrid supercar race, where electrification is becoming the default rather than the exception.

The commercial calculus behind this launch appears sound, with the expectation of capturing half of all Temerario sales and generating additional revenue through lightweight upsell packages. This strategy supports the brand's margin expansion story and validates their approach to offering a no-compromise convertible. As the hybrid supercar segment continues to evolve, the Temerario Spyder represents a deliberate engineering statement that prioritizes driving dynamics and structural performance over the traditional weight-saving benefits of fabric roofs.