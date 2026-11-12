Lamborghini Temerario Just Got A Loud Upgrade Right Before Losing Its Top

Lamborghini’s optional Akrapovič titanium exhaust makes the Temerario louder and 12% lighter, ahead of a likely Spyder debut in LA on Nov. 18.

The Lamborghini Temerario was introduced in 2024, serving as a replacement for the V10-powered Huracan, albeit with a more potent plug-in-hybrid V8 setup. While the Temerario is sharper, more technologically advanced, and faster than its predecessor, its engine sound isn't as dramatic as some fans had hoped for.

In order to fix this issue and make its baby supercar more desirable, Lamborghini has unveiled an optional titanium exhaust system. This promises to"amplify the natural acoustic character" of the Temerario's twin-turbo V8 engine while being lighter than the standard unit. The system was developed in collaboration with Slovenian specialist Akrapovič, as a follow-up to earlier projects for the Urus and the Huracan.

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The lightweight exhaust is part of the automaker's Accessori Originali catalog, but it will also be offered as a retrofit option for existing owners. Furthermore, Lamborghini has confirmed it will find its way onto the first Temerario derivative, which is scheduled to debut next week, likely adding a retractable top into the mix. The hand-assembled Akrapovič exhaust is made of high-grade titanium alloys with precision-cast valve housings and a"dedicated" black finish for the tailpipe.

According to Lamborghini, the system tips the scales at 25.1 pounds , which is 12% lighter than the standard component. More importantly, it benefits from a revised geometry with larger tubes, custom manifolds, a new silencer architecture, upgraded heat insulation, and retuned NVH settings.

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As a result, it produces deeper notes at low revs and an"incisive acoustic signature" as the The Lamborghini Temerario is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine working together with a trio of electric motors and a 3.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The plug-in-hybrid powertrain has a combined output of 907 horsepower , whichJust as noteworthy as the availability of the Akrapovič exhaust for the coupe is a line tucked into the end of Lamborghini's press release.

It mentions a new derivative of the supercar, which is scheduled to premiere next week.and recent comments by high-ranking officials suggest that the mystery model is the open-air variant of the Temerario. This will likely adopt the"Spyder" moniker, continuing the bloodline of the drop-top derivatives of the Gallardo and the Huracan. A teaser published on the home page of Lamborghini's official website confirms that the debut will take place on November 18 in Los Angeles.

The single photo is focused on three louvers, most likely mounted on the redesigned engine cover. The new"Spyder" will be the first in a series of new Temerario variants, following the example of the expanded Huracan family. Future additions to the lineup will reportedly include track-focused offshoots, alongside a