The baby Lambo gets the Spyder treatment with a folding hard top for 2027.

The vertical stowage position allows for a lower center of gravity with the top down, and the car is stiffer than its precursor, theArachnophobia? Not for the bull.

Lamborghini has been offering roofless supercars since the targa Silhouette in 1976, but the 2027 Temerario will be the first Lambo to let the sky in via a folding hardtop rather than a traditional soft top or removable roof. Lambo unveiled the new droptop ahead of theat the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It was a fitting setting for a car that’s all about the panoramic view.

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There are no powertrain changes for the Temerario Spyder, and that’s fine with us. We’ve had no complaints about its high-revving hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, dual-motor-assisted all-wheel drive, or eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Spyder setup makes the same 907 yowling horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, only now you’ll be able to hear that flat-plane crank hit its 10,000-rpm redline through the Akrapovič exhaust with no roof to muffle the scream, like you’re riding that torpedo down from the bomb bay. It has been decades since the move from coupe to convertible has come with serious compromise in rigidity or weight, so we're not expecting the Temerario Spyder to drop much in performance, but it's still reassuring to hear that the Temerario designers didn't just Sawzall the roof off and call it a day.

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The coupe’s aluminum spaceframe gets additional stiffening elements and reinforced mounting points, especially behind the seats where the folding roof sits when deployed. Lambo says it’s 6 percent stiffer in both static and dynamic torsional rigidity than the Huracan Spyder. Lamborghini claims the Spyder will make a 0-to-62-mph run in 2.8 seconds, which is one tenth of a second behind its claim for the coupe. Top speed is a match at 213 mph.

The Temerario Spyder comes on 20- or 21-inch wheels with a variety of Bridgestone sport, race, and even winter tires. Carbon-ceramic brakes hide behind the wheels with monoblock binders to bring the whole thing to a stop. We, of course, eagerly look forward to testing all this go and whoa for ourselves.

Software and technology will be familiar to drivers of the Temerario coupe, with 13 different variants of engine and motor matchups, from easygoing Città mode up through Strada, Sport, and Corsa to the serious Corsa ESC Off mode. There are also different settings for Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance, as well as a dedicated launch control button.

What is unique to the Spyder is the roof, a fully electric system of 10 actuators for nearly silent operation that takes 17 seconds to go up or down at speeds up to 31 mph. The roof folds vertically, setting into position behind the seats along the spine of the car, which drops the center of gravity and leaves weight distribution basically unchanged, versus a horizontal stowage which would raise the center of gravity and move weight towards the rear wheels.

This arrangement keeps the driving dynamics of the Temerario identical whether the roof is up or down. While performance driving is prioritized, Lamborghini's engineers also worked to make the top-down experience pleasant for passengers as well. The front windscreen has been tweaked for better airflow over the cabin and away from the interior. An adjustable rear window can also be used to customize the amount of ruffling of one’s hairdo.

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A neck warmer inside the seatbacks blows warm air over shoulders to counteract the chill of a top-down run through the Italian Alps. The Temerario already had a roomier, more cushioned cockpit than the Huracán’s, and the additional aero and climate elements will only add to the drivability. Like all high-end brands, Lamborghini specializes in customization. The launch edition of the Temerario Spyder will come in glossy robin's-egg Blu Cepheus paint with black and carbon-fiber details.

The more performance-focused Alleggerita package will come in a retina-searing Arancio Egon orange with a carbon-fiber roof and black interior. If neither pleases your palate, Lambo will happily work on the palette with you through its Ad Personam program, which offers choices from among 400 different paint shades, special finishes, carbon details, and one-off options, including personalized illuminated doorsills and dash plaques.

Feeling the wind in your hair will cost you $390,900, and orders start today, November 18, with first deliveries expected in spring 2027. Like a sleeper agent activated late in the game, Elana Scherr didn’t know her calling at a young age. Like many girls, she planned to be a vet-astronaut-artist, and came closest to that last one by attending UCLA art school. She painted images of cars, but did not own one.

Elana reluctantly got a driver’s license at age 21 and discovered that she not only loved cars and wanted to drive them, but that other people loved cars and wanted to read about them, which meant somebody had to write about them. Since receiving activation codes, Elana has written for numerous car magazines and websites, covering classics, car culture, technology, motorsports, and new-car reviews.

In 2020, she received a Best Feature award from the Motor Press Guild forwas awarded 1st place in the 16th Annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards by the Los Angeles Press Club. GM May Finally Build a Silverado to Rival Ram’s TRX