V8 PHEV supercar ditches the Huracan's soft top for a new vertically folding metal arrangement

Lamborghini has revealed the new 213mph Temerario Spyder as the brand celebrates 50 years of open-top supercars – and it features the firm’s first retractable hard-top roof.

Despite inevitably being slightly heavier than the 1.7-tonne coupé , the Temerario Spyder is just 0.1sec slower to 62mph than its fixed-roof stablemate, needing 2.7sec to complete the sprint – so it is still one of the quickest-accelerating ICE cars on the market. Design director Mitja Borkert said: “The most stimulating challenge was integrating a complex system such as the retractable hard top without turning it into an add-on, preserving the purity and tension of Temerario’s proportions.

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” To achieve this, the Temerario Spyder will feature a pair of streamlined cowls extending out from the cabin towards the tail, helping to emulate the shape of the coupé. Unusually, the roof folds vertically behind the seats, rather than horizontally into the rear deck. Lamborghini says this arrangement brings dynamic benefits because it lowers the centre of gravity when stowed.

The twin-turbocharged V8 will also form an integral part of the Spyder’s design because a new engine cover showcases the powerplant as a central focal point at the rear of the car. With modifications to its all-aluminium spaceframe designed to match the dynamic properties of the fixed-roof car, Spyder.

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There are also a number of practical advantages over the old V10 car, such as 46mm more leg room and the ability to run fully electric in town – with up to 188bhp from the EV motors. Audi A2 E-tron driven: cult-classic supermini returns with electric powerThe Lamborghini will have an 88bhp power advantage over the Ferrari, though, as well as a staggering 167bhp over the outgoing and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world.

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