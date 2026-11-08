Lamb's Players Theatre Retires Kerry Meads After 50-Year Festival of Christmas Legacy

Kerry Meads concludes a 50-year tenure at Lamb's Players Theatre with her final Festival of Christmas production, marking the end of an era for the beloved San Diego holiday tradition that began in 1978.

After a half-century of shaping San Diego's holiday entertainment landscape, Kerry Meads is concluding her tenure as Associate Artistic Director at the Lamb's Players Theatre. Her final production, titled "Fargo, North of Normal," serves as the capstone to a 50-year career that began when she joined the company in 1976. This milestone event marks the official end of the original Festival of Christmas cycle that Meads wrote, directed, and often starred in for 47 consecutive years.

The Lamb's Players Theatre, originally a seven-year-old Christian hippie theater troupe, opened its first permanent brick-and-mortar location in National City in 1978. At that time, Artistic Director Robert Smyth sought a Christmas show to conclude the company's inaugural season at the new venue. Meads, who had relocated from Minneapolis to join the ensemble in 1976, was pregnant with her first son and unable to perform onstage. Consequently, she contributed her talents by writing and directing a new production for the company.

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During the late 1970s, San Diego Rep produced "A Christmas Carol," but large-scale local Christmas productions were rare. Lamb's Players capitalized on their unique assets, including Renaissance costumes and madrigal capabilities, alongside a non-salaried staff, to launch "A Renaissance Christmas." Set in 1620, this play-with-music explored a family's journey to celebrate Christmas after losing their matriarch. The production resonated deeply with audiences, successfully launching the annual Festival of Christmas series.

The Evolution of the Holiday Tradition

Over the ensuing decades, Meads developed a formula that alternated between new scripts and revamped versions of older ones. Following the initial success of "A Renaissance Christmas," Smyth requested a second holiday play, leading to "Victorian Holiday," set in 19th-century New York. This was followed by a 1939 story about a lonely girl at an American boarding school, a Scandinavian fairy tale, and "Angel's Arms," which featured an author finding inspiration in 1860s England.

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After writing five consecutive original scripts, Meads expressed feeling overwhelmed by the creative pressure and announced she was finished. Smyth suggested they simply redo the existing five plays instead of creating new material each year. This compromise established the enduring tradition of the Festival of Christmas, where a rotating cycle of 19 plays with music allows the company to refresh beloved favorites while occasionally introducing new works.

Final Production and Leadership Transition

"Fargo, North of Normal," which premiered in 2017, is returning this fall with a reworked script and additional characters. This specific production holds significant personal weight as Meads' last directorial effort for the theater before she steps down from her position. An entirely new leadership team is scheduled to take over the company in January, bringing a fresh chapter to the historic venue in Coronado.

While the new leadership will present a different holiday offering in 2027, Meads has been invited to direct the production titled "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas." However, she has not confirmed whether the traditional Festival of Christmas will return under the new regime. She notes that the new team's holiday show will not be part of the Festival cycle, leaving the future of her original series uncertain.

Preserving the Legacy Through Licensing

Looking beyond her active directing career, Meads is focused on ensuring the longevity of her creative work. She is currently exploring options to publish her Festival plays and license the accompanying music. Her goal is to make the rights available for other theaters to produce these shows, ensuring that the stories continue to reach audiences even after her direct involvement ends.

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Among her many scripts, Meads identifies "Angel's Arms" and "It's Christmas and It's Live!" as her personal favorites. She felt a strong connection to the struggling writer character in "Angel's Arms" and cherished "It's Christmas and It's Live!" for the opportunity to co-star with former staff member David Cochran Heath, who passed away in 2022.

Impact on the San Diego Community

The Festival of Christmas has experienced interruptions, including a shutdown during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. In the three years following the pandemic, the theater replaced the Festival with "Respectfully Christmas," a revue written by Meads and co-writer Vanda Eggington. This production featured performers from previous Lamb's shows "R-E-S-P-E-C-T" and "Million Dollar Quartet."

Unlike musicals with original scores, the Festival plays utilize traditional carols and public domain songs, supplemented by popular music that the theater licenses for each production. Meads views her work as a gift to the community, acknowledging the significant personal sacrifice actors make by pulling time away from their families during the holiday season to participate in these productions.