Lamar Odom Reports Over $50,000 on OnlyFans in Eight Days

Lamar Odom says he earned over $50,000 in eight days on OnlyFans, as Netflix's Untold documentary revisits his overdose and marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

Former Los Angeles Lakers power forward Lamar Odom says he has made over $50,000 in just eight days on OnlyFans, according to a report published on Sunday, November 8. Odom, 47, joined the content creation platform in October, and he has described the early response to his account as strong.

The report comes as Netflix's documentary Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, which premiered on Tuesday, March 31, revisits his near-fatal overdose and his marriage to former wife Khloé Kardashian, 41. The film includes a candid interview with Kardashian about Odom's drug use, his infidelity and their divorce.

Also read Lamar Odom Earns Over $50,000 in First Week on OnlyFans

Lamar Odom Earns $50,000 on OnlyFans in Eight Days

Odom earned more than $50,000 in eight days on OnlyFans, according to the report. He said in a statement to the outlet that the response to his OnlyFans account has been incredible.

Odom said he is connecting with fans in a new way and building something he describes as big. He also said he now wants to bring other athletes onto the platform with him.

In an October statement, Odom said joining OnlyFans gave him a chance to connect with fans without filters. He said subscribers can expect a little bit of everything, some surprises, and a few things they would not expect from him, and that he would not reveal more until fans subscribe.

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Odom also told TMZ that he expected judgment for signing up to OnlyFans, a platform popular among adult content creators. He said people hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but he has lived a pretty wild life.

Odom's OnlyFans Bio Promises a Personal Side

Odom's OnlyFans bio promises fans a more personal and playful version of him than they have seen before. The bio reads that fans have seen him on the court and on television, and now they can get to know the real him.

The bio adds that fans will see a side of Lamar they have not seen before. That pitch stands in contrast to the public image formed during his marriage to Kardashian and his years as a professional basketball player.

Odom and Kardashian dated for one month before getting engaged in 2009. They married in September 2009 and were in wedded bliss for the next four years, a journey documented on their E! reality series, Khloé & Lamar.

Kardashian later filed for divorce from Odom. The couple's relationship has since been a central part of the documentary and of renewed public interest in their story.

Untold Revisits Overdose and Kardashian's Remarks

Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom follows his life leading up to his marriage to Kardashian. The documentary also covers his near-fatal overdose, which happened during the height of his substance abuse issues.

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Odom was found unconscious and went into a coma in 2015. Kardashian's on-camera interview describes his drug use as monstrous, and she also speaks about his infidelity and the divorce.

In the documentary, Kardashian said on camera that the experience solidified her decision never to date again someone with that kind of behavior. She added that she would list hardcore drugs among the things she would avoid in a future partner.

Jenner is also heard in the film describing a situation in which, she said, the family wanted to extract Odom from people she characterized as holding him against his will. Those remarks are the account of the speaker and have not been independently confirmed in the source material.

What Odom's OnlyFans Launch Means Next

Odom's OnlyFans launch means he is now monetizing direct fan subscriptions, with over $50,000 reported in the first eight days. His stated plan is to bring other athletes onto the platform, which could widen the audience for the service.

The source reports that Odom and Kardashian may share joint content on OnlyFans in the future. No specific date or launch schedule for that content is given in the report.

The documentary remains available to viewers on Netflix following its March 31 premiere, which keeps the story of Odom's overdose, marriage and divorce in public view as his new venture grows.