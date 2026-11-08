Lamar Odom Earns Over $50,000 in First Week on OnlyFans

Former NBA star Lamar Odom generated more than $50,000 in revenue during his first eight days on OnlyFans, charging $14.99 monthly for exclusive content and personal videos from his life.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reported earning more than $50,000 in just eight days after joining the subscription platform OnlyFans. The 47-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend announced his entry into the content-sharing space late last month, drawing immediate attention from both sports fans and celebrity watchers. Industry sources confirmed to TMZ that the retired basketball player has already surpassed the five-figure mark for revenue, establishing a strong financial start to his digital venture.

Odom's OnlyFans Revenue Model Details

The financial success of the new venture stems from a straightforward subscription model that has proven highly effective for the former athlete. Odom is charging fans $14.99 each month to access exclusive photos and videos he shares to his account. This pricing strategy, combined with his massive global following and the novelty of an NBA champion entering the adult entertainment sphere, has driven rapid subscriber acquisition.

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The platform allows creators to retain a significant portion of subscription fees, meaning Odom keeps the majority of the $50,000 generated in his first week. This direct-to-consumer monetization model bypasses traditional media intermediaries, allowing him to capitalize on his personal brand without sharing profits with television networks or sports leagues. The speed at which he reached this revenue milestone highlights the high demand for content featuring high-profile celebrities.

Odom's Strategy for Exclusive Content

While joining a platform often associated with adult content, Odom has been careful to frame his offerings as a unique glimpse into his personal life rather than explicit material alone. In his bio on the OnlyFans website, the 2X NBA Champion described himself as a Lakers Legend who wants fans to get to know the real him. He promised content that is personal, playful, and offers a side of Lamar that viewers have not seen before on television or the court.

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Odom told TMZ that he is not limiting his content to stereotypes often associated with the website. He stated that people hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but he is not there to dictate what will or will not be seen. By teasing that he has lived a wild life and has surprises left to share, he has created an air of mystery that drives subscription interest. He emphasized that he has always been an open book but noted there are chapters people have not read yet.

Additionally, Odom provided a statement to the Daily Mail explaining his rationale for joining the platform. He described himself as the first NBA player to join OnlyFans, framing it as a way to make a different kind of history. He cited his fearlessness in taking chances and doing things his own way as the driving force behind this career pivot. He views the platform as a chance to connect with fans on a different level, without filters or limits.

Rachel Bradley Joins and Relationship Context

Adding to the public interest, Odom's girlfriend, real estate agent Rachel Bradley, has also launched an OnlyFans account. The couple, who went Instagram official with their relationship in April, are leveraging their status as a power couple to attract subscribers. Bradley, who is based in California, joins Odom in this venture, suggesting a coordinated effort to maximize their digital presence and revenue potential.

Odom promoted his new account by posting shirtless poolside photos on his Instagram stories, a common tactic for influencer marketing. The retired pro basketball player used his massive social media following to drive traffic to the subscription site, ensuring his loyal fan base was aware of the launch. The simultaneous arrival of his girlfriend on the platform has expanded the content offerings and broadened the appeal to a wider demographic of users.

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Historical Context with Khloe Kardashian

Odom's new venture has renewed public scrutiny of his past marriage to Khloe Kardashian, adding a layer of complexity to his media narrative. The couple tied the knot in 2009 after only one month of dating, but Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013. Their relationship was later defined by Odom's near-fatal overdose at a brothel in Nevada in 2015, during which Kardashian paused the divorce proceedings to support his recovery.

Following Odom's recovery, Kardashian filed for divorce again, and it was finalized later that same year. The ex-couple reunited during an episode of The Kardashians in 2025, a meeting that took place at their friend Malika Haqq's residence. This reunion occurred after the release of the Netflix docuseries The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, where Kardashian discussed her decision to support him during his crisis.

However, tensions remain regarding their shared history. While appearing on the Today show in April, Lamar Odom disputed some of the claims Kardashian made in the documentary. He credited his recovery to divine intervention rather than Kardashian's care, challenging the narrative that she was solely responsible for his survival. Despite these ongoing public disagreements, Odom's current financial success on OnlyFans marks a significant chapter in his post-NBA career, distinct from his previous television and personal life struggles.