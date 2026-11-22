Ansar Mahmood has died following a violent robbery at Lala Jewellers in Peterborough. Two suspects face robbery charges as police investigate the fatal attack.

Ansar Mahmood, a fifty-five-year-old employee, died after surviving a violent daylight robbery at his workplace. The fatal incident occurred on Saturday, November 14, when a gang of six suspected men raided Lala Jewellers in Peterborough. The attack began shortly before noon, causing immediate danger for the staff inside.

The Fatal Incident Details

The assault took place at Lala Jewellers, located on Gladstone Street in Peterborough. According to reports, six men entered the establishment and immediately targeted the two employees working behind the counter. The group aggressively assaulted both staff members before proceeding to empty the store shelves of their valuable jewellery inventory.

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After looting the premises, the suspects fled the scene in a hurry. Mr Mahmood sustained serious, life-threatening injuries during the violent confrontation. He was urgently transported to a hospital for emergency treatment but sadly succumbed to his wounds. The second employee, a thirty-year-old man, also suffered injuries, though police described his condition as minor.

Arrests and Court Proceedings

Investigating officers moved quickly to identify those responsible for the crime. On November 17, Cambridgeshire Police arrested Subur Ahmed, aged twenty, and Wasim Iqbal, aged forty-three. Both men are from Bradford and were taken into custody on suspicion of robbery. Subsequently, they were formally charged with robbery and possession of criminal property.

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The two accused individuals appeared before Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Friday regarding these charges. The magistrates decided to remand both Subur Ahmed and Wasim Iqbal into custody. Their next scheduled court appearance is set for December 18 at Cambridge Crown Court, where further legal proceedings will take place.

Community Response and Police Appeal

Ansar Mahmood's death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the local community and religious organizations. Peterborough's Joint Mosques Council released a statement paying tribute to the deceased. They described him as a kind and caring man who was well-respected throughout the city and known for his willingness to help others.

The council emphasized that the entire community feels his loss and sent deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues. They also noted they are thinking of the other staff member who was hurt in the attack. To maintain public safety, police have established an enhanced presence in the Gladstone Street area following the robbery.

Ongoing Investigation Steps

Cambridgeshire Police's Major Crime Unit is currently leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Mahmood's death. Superintendent Olly Warsop stated that the force remains committed to bringing all those involved in the crime to justice. The inquiry is now focused on gathering additional evidence to support the prosecution.

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Police are actively seeking information from the public regarding the incident. They urge anyone who was in the Gladstone Street area around the time of the robbery to come forward if they saw anything suspicious. Officers are particularly interested in reviewing any CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage that may have captured relevant details of the event or the suspects.