Lakewood's Spectacular Vernacular Expands to Traffic Signal Boxes

Lakewood, Ohio's public art program, Spectacular Vernacular, is taking its artistic vision to traffic signal boxes along Madison Avenue. The program, known for its innovative use of public spaces, aims to engage artists and enhance the community's aesthetic appeal.

Lakewood , Ohio is continuing its commitment to public art with the Spectacular Vernacular program, expanding its reach beyond bus shelters to traffic signal boxes. This year, the city has allocated a $33,000 budget to vinyl wrap 42 traffic signal boxes along Madison Avenue, drawing inspiration from the success of the previous year's bus shelter project.

Amanda Cramer, Lakewood City Planner, highlighted the program's goal of providing artists with unique opportunities and enhancing the community's aesthetic appeal. The deadline for artists to submit proposals for the traffic signal box vinyl wraps is March 21, with project awards announced on June 20. The installation is slated for completion by September 30, with the city aiming to start the process earlier to ensure favorable weather conditions. Cramer emphasized the multifaceted benefits of public art, stating that it positively impacts artists, the community, and the city's overall well-being and economic development. The Spectacular Vernacular program exemplifies Lakewood's dedication to fostering a vibrant and engaging public space through artistic expression





