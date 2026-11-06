Lakewood police officer killed, 3 others wounded in shootout with person on RTD bus

One Lakewood police officer is dead and three others were wounded in a gunfight with a person aboard an RTD bus in Lakewood. The shooter also was killed by police gunfire.

Trinity AudioOne Lakewood police officer is dead and three others were wounded in a gunfight with a person aboard an RTD bus in Lakewood. The shooter also was killed by police gunfire.near West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth BoulevardJohn Romero, Lakewood Police spokesperson, said the shooter was trying to get on the bus and opened fire on officers when they approached him around 6:30 p.m. The suspect was shot by police and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another civilian at the scene was wounded in the gunfight, but additional information about that victim was not available. Romero said some of the officers were taken to Denver Health, where one of the officers died of their injuries.

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“Our main concern is the family of our agent who died, and our other agents who were shot,” Romero said. Romero declined to answer questions about a red car that crashed into the bus. He said more information would be available Friday. RTD said it is deeply concerned by the shooting on the bus servicing Route 76..

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