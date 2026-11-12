Lakewood Police Hunt Suspect in Fatal Random Shooting

Lakewood police are searching for a suspect who opened fire randomly into a crowd at a strip mall parking lot early Friday morning, killing a young man. Sgt. Charles Porsche reported that the suspect was shouting and firing at vehicles and groups without specific targets. While surveillance cameras cover the area, police have not obtained clear images of the suspect or vehicle but are investigating tips. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Lakewood police.

Lakewood police are looking for a suspect who fired randomly into a crowd early Friday morning, killing a young man in the parking lot of a strip mall off South Tacoma Way.

Man critically wounded in shooting outside Lakewood pool hall “When they got there, they found one person down in the parking lot, who some other citizens were attempting to provide some aid to,” said Sgt. Charles Porsche of the Lakewood Police Department.a GoFundMe page , “James was deeply loved, and this loss has left family and loved ones in shock as they try to process what has happened.

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”“This person got out, was just kind of randomly shouting at no one really in particular, and then started shooting,” Porsche said.

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“Most of them then were just not pointed at anybody in particular, but just fired into the group and the vehicles that were there in the lot. ”Multiple surveillance cameras from surrounding businesses cover the area, but police say they have not been able to get any solid images of the suspect or the vehicle to release to the public. Detectives have received some tips and are following up on them. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lakewood police.

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