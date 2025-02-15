Head Topics

Lakewood Police Blotter: DUI Arrests, Vehicle Theft, and Disorderly Conduct

Lakewood Police Blotter: DUI Arrests, Vehicle Theft, and Disorderly Conduct
This Lakewood Police Blotter report details several incidents from early February, including multiple DUI arrests, a vehicle theft, and cases of disorderly conduct.

A female resident contacted the police department at 2:23 a.m. on February 2nd to report that a younger woman repeatedly tried to use a key to enter her house. The unidentified woman insisted she lived there, according to a police event report. Officers apprehended the late-night visitor and charged her with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. In a separate incident, an officer at 1:48 a.m. on February 2nd stopped a car on W.

117th Street southbound near Carbon Road and arrested the male driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A female passenger was also arrested on a felony drug charge, as per the police event report. A patrol officer at 2:25 a.m. on February 4th arrested a male driver on Cove Avenue near Clifton Boulevard for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Later that night, at approximately 2:41 a.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a vehicle on W. 114th Street near Berea Avenue. The vehicle fled southbound on W. 117th Street, prompting officers to attempt a vehicle box-in. The vehicle finally stopped around 2:45 a.m. on W. 117th Street just north of I-90. The male driver was taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, having an open container, failure to comply, and obstructing, according to the police event report. A guest at the Days Inn reported a vehicle theft at 11:30 a.m. on February 4th. The man stated that he had spent the night with a woman he had met four days earlier and awoke to find his vehicle and cell phone missing. The vehicle was subsequently entered into a police database as stolen. A patrol officer stopped two men walking in the street on Detroit Avenue near Cove Avenue and charged both with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and jaywalking, according to a police event report. At 11:24 a.m. on February 7th, a caller reported parking their car the night before and discovering it missing in the morning. Finally, on February 8th at 8:16 a.m., a resident reported that a locked vehicle parked on the street had been broken into. A window had been smashed.

