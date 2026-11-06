Lakewood Drive-By Shooting Leaves Man Critical in Random Attack

A man faces critical condition after a random drive-by shooting at a Lakewood strip mall early Friday. Police seek information on a black Tahoe and suspects.

Lakewood Police Department officers are investigating a violent drive-by shooting that left one man critically injured at a local commercial center early Friday morning. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a strip mall located in the 8700 block of S Tacoma Way, where authorities responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m.

Victim Status and Crime Scene Details

Upon arriving at the scene, Lakewood Police Department personnel located a male victim lying on the ground. Emergency responders determined he had suffered what appeared to be three gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately transported to St. Joseph Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Medical staff are currently working to stabilize his injuries and provide necessary emergency care.

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The Lakewood Police Department has characterized this incident as a random act of violence. Preliminary investigations suggest the shooter targeted no specific individual, aiming instead at no one in particular while occupying the parking lot area.

Suspect Vehicle and Flight Description

Police believe a Chevrolet Tahoe-style vehicle was used by the perpetrators to execute the attack. Witnesses or preliminary data indicate the passenger in the vehicle fired multiple rounds before the car fled the scene. The suspect vehicle managed to escape before officers could intercept it.

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Investigators noted that they did not obtain license plate information from any witnesses or camera footage at the time of the event. The direction of travel for the fleeing vehicle remains unknown to law enforcement. Officers conducted an immediate search of the surrounding area for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.

Suspect Description and Investigation Status

Lakewood Police have released a limited description of the potential suspect. Officers reported that the individual possibly appeared to be a black or Pacific Islander male. This limited visual information is the primary clue available as detectives continue their inquiry into the identity of the shooter.

Detectives from the Lakewood Police Department have processed the crime scene to collect physical evidence. They have also conducted initial interviews with witnesses who were present in the vicinity of the strip mall when the shooting occurred. The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to develop new leads.

Public Appeal for Information

Lakewood Police are urging anyone with information regarding this shooting to come forward. The department requests that citizens contact them directly if they have any details that could assist in identifying the suspects.

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Residents can provide tips or information by calling the Lakewood Police Department at (253) 830-5000. Authorities emphasize that any small detail could be crucial in solving this case and holding the responsible parties accountable.