Lakewood church serves free Thanksgiving meal to about 100 neighbors
About 100 people filled the Church of the Ascension in Lakewood on Thanksgiving for a free hot meal, and the guests and helpers said it left them feeling wanted and grateful.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio - Some were regulars. Some were new faces. About 100 people came to the Church of the Ascension in Lakewood on Thursday for the same thing: a free, hot Thanksgiving meal.
About a dozen volunteers kept plates moving through the serving line at the church, 13216 Detroit Ave. The meal was open to the public, with sit-down and grab-and-go options at noon.
“It’s just the best feeling knowing that you’re helping somebody have a day where they feel wanted and supported and be able to give them that,” said Margie Hildebrandt, who helps organize the meal. Stephanie Schmelzer was among the guests.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at cleveland19news
Get an alert when there is news on Thanksgiving MealFollow Thanksgiving Meal