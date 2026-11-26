About 100 people filled the Church of the Ascension in Lakewood on Thanksgiving for a free hot meal, and the guests and helpers said it left them feeling wanted and grateful.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - Some were regulars. Some were new faces. About 100 people came to the Church of the Ascension in Lakewood on Thursday for the same thing: a free, hot Thanksgiving meal.

About a dozen volunteers kept plates moving through the serving line at the church, 13216 Detroit Ave. The meal was open to the public, with sit-down and grab-and-go options at noon.

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“It’s just the best feeling knowing that you’re helping somebody have a day where they feel wanted and supported and be able to give them that,” said Margie Hildebrandt, who helps organize the meal. Stephanie Schmelzer was among the guests.