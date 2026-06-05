Lakeside man arrested, charged with plot to support ISIS

A Lakeside man was arrested Friday morning on charges he conspired to provide material support to ISIS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A Lakeside man was arrested Friday morning on charges he conspired to provide material support to ISIS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bereen Dzayee, 25, was among three people arrested after collectively providing more than $2,000 to an individual they understood to be a member of ISIS. Bisaam Ghafoor, 21, of Leawood, Kansas, and Elias Shamsaldeen, 21, of Porterville, California, were also arrested. According to a lengthy complaint filed in the District of Kansas, the group exchanged messages about using a drone, among other methods, to attack Americans. Dzayee reportedly suggested that targets of drones should include U.S. Special Forces.

"In other exchanges, Shamsaldeen expressed a desire to stab and injure a U.S. servicemember. Ghafoor said he has always wanted to kill a female soldier by beheading, and added, 'I wish I could kill 300,000,000 Americans,'" a news release summarized. According to the complaint, beginning in February 2025 through about June 2026, the group communicated about plans to support ISIS, including through the provision of personnel, services, and money.

"Through Discord chats, voice calls, and other messaging platforms, the coconspirators pledged allegiance to ISIS and its leader. The defendants exchanged messages in social media groups promoting violence in furtherance of ISIS.

" According to the complaint, the defendants communicated their desires to travel outside the U.S. to fight on behalf of ISIS. In some instances, the group also expressed willingness to die on behalf of the terrorist organization.

“This administration has put terrorists, cartels, and gangs on notice,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “Today’s arrest of three individuals who allegedly conspired to provide material support to ISIS makes clear our commitment to taking down terrorist networks — anywhere. Thanks to the vigilance of the FBI, their alleged scheme was dismantled and further acts of violence against U.S. service members were prevented. ”





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