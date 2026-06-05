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Lakeside man among three arrested on suspicion of conspiring to support ISIS terror group

United States News News

Lakeside man among three arrested on suspicion of conspiring to support ISIS terror group
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆6/5/2026 10:39 PM
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Bereen Dzayee, 25, and two others allegedly pooled $2,000 to send to ISIS and talked of plans of joining the group, the DOJ said.

player ready... The FBI arrested three men Friday, including a Lakeside man, for allegedly conspiring to support ISIS, including by providing funds they believed would go toward a plot to kill U.S. servicemembers overseas, according to the Department of Justice.

Bereen Dzayee, 25, of Lakeside, is charged along with Bisaam Ghafoor, 21, of Leawood, Kan. , and Elias Shamsaldeen, 21, of Porterville, in Tulare County. The three were arrested in San Diego, Sacramento and Kansas City on Friday morning, the DOJ said.

Prosecutors allege the men collectively gave $2,000 to someone they believed was a member of ISIS, which has been designated as a terror organization by the U.S., with the belief that the money would go toward purchasing rocket-propelled grenades and drones. A complaint filed in Kansas federal court alleges the men exchanged messages over the course of more than a year detailing their intentions, which included traveling out of the country to fight for ISIS, the DOJ alleges.

Prosecutors said Dzayee suggested U.S. Special Forces be targeted by drones in an attack, while Shamsaldeen allegedly said he wanted to stab and injure a U.S. servicemember. The DOJ also claimed Ghafoor said it would be “sick” if his name was written on a drone used in an attack, allegedly said he wanted to behead a female soldier, and said, “I wish I could kill 300,000,000 Americans. ”

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