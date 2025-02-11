Lakeside Chiefs Sweep Doubleheader with No-Hitter

The Lakeside School Chiefs started their high school baseball season with a bang, sweeping a doubleheader against Coosa Valley Academy. The first game was highlighted by a no-hitter pitched by Demetrius Hardnett, who struck out 17 batters.

The AISA Class A defending state champion Lakeside School Chiefs kicked off their high school baseball season with a resounding doubleheader sweep against Coosa Valley Academy on Monday. The Chiefs' victory was highlighted by a stunning no-hitter in the first game, played at Old Town Park in Eufaula. Demetrius Hardnett delivered a dominant performance, pitching a complete seven-inning no-hitter with an impressive 17 strikeouts.

This masterful pitching display propelled the Chiefs to a 4-0 victory in game one. While Hardnett's no-hitter was the centerpiece, he faced early challenges as three defensive errors by his teammates loaded the bases for Coosa Valley in the top of the first inning. However, Hardnett displayed remarkable composure, inducing an infield pop out and striking out two batters to end the threat. Coosa Valley managed to place another runner on base in the second inning due to an error, but after that, Hardnett retired the final 17 batters in succession. Offensively, Lakeside steadily built their lead, scoring a run in the bottom of the second, two in the third, and one in the fifth. Carson Scott contributed a crucial two-run single in the third inning, while Tyler-Mark Bullock scored on a well-executed double steal in the fifth. Bullock led Lakeside's offensive charge with two hits, and the team tallied a total of five hits in the game.The second game followed a similar pattern of dominance for the Chiefs. Boston Brown pitched six strong innings, striking out 14 batters while allowing only one run on two hits. At the plate, Bullock continued his stellar performance, going 4-for-4 with a run batted in. Trent Hayes chipped in with two hits and two RBIs, while Scott added two more hits and one RBI. Conner Britton impressed with two doubles, and Luke McGowan and Carson Britton each contributed a hit and an RBI. Lakeside's offense exploded, scoring one run in the first, three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, and one each in the fifth and sixth innings. This relentless offensive onslaught led to a 11-1 victory on the 10-run mercy rule in the sixth inning





dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

High School Baseball Lakeside Chiefs Coosa Valley Academy No-Hitter Demetrius Hardnett

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texans vs Chiefs: Early Divisional Round Predictions Lean Towards Chiefs CoverJason Logan, a lead NFL betting analyst at Covers, predicts that the Kansas City Chiefs will cover the spread against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round. He analyzes the recent matchup, the Chiefs' dominant performance in the second half of the season, and the Texans' struggles on offense. Logan also considers the impact of the weather on the game, anticipating that the cold temperatures and wind gusts will favor the Chiefs.

Read more »

Super Bowl Showdown: Chiefs vs. Eagles - Gronkowski Predicts a Chiefs VictoryFormer NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski predicts a Kansas City Chiefs victory in the upcoming Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, citing Patrick Mahomes's impressive record against Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The article analyzes both teams' strengths and weaknesses, highlighting the Eagles' powerful offense and formidable defense, while acknowledging the Chiefs' experience and Mahomes's dominance.

Read more »

These Chiefs aren't the Chiefs of old, but don't discount Patrick Mahomes & Co.Are the Chiefs ripe for an upset at the hands of the Eagles? KC has more than a few advantages, including a future Hall of Fame QB and coach.

Read more »

San Francisco's Lakeside Landing: A Success Story of Participatory BudgetingLakeside Landing on Ocean Avenue, transformed from a parking lot into a vibrant public space, exemplifies the power of participatory budgeting in San Francisco. The project, funded through a $400,000 allocation granted by District 7 residents, showcases how this unique civic engagement model empowers communities to directly influence local spending and drive meaningful change.

Read more »

Embrace lakeside living in renovated Franklin Twp. cottage: House of the WeekThis charming 1930s home on Twin Lakes has been completely updated, offering 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a blend of modern luxury and comfort.

Read more »

Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl, Ending Three-Peat HopesThe Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LVII, ending the Chiefs' hopes of a historic three-peat. The Eagles dominated the game from start to finish, capitalizing on Chiefs turnovers and stifling their offense. Patrick Mahomes, despite throwing for 257 yards and three touchdowns, was also intercepted twice. The Chiefs struggled to get their offense going, particularly in the first half, managing only a single first down and 23 total yards.

Read more »