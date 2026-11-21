the Los Angeles Lakers host the struggling Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup game. Austin Reaves misses his fourth game with a heel inJury, while Luka Doncic averages 38 points. The Kings continue thier historic slump with a seven-game losing streak.

Lakers Host Kings Amidst Reaves Absence and Grimes Emergence

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Sacramento Kings in a highly anticipated NBA Cup matchup, with significant storylines surrounding both rosters. The Lakers enter the contest as heavy favorites, boasting a stellar 13-3 record and holding the distinction of being tied for the best record in the league. In contrast, the Kings are struggling through a historically difficult season,currently riding a seven-game losing streak and sitting at a dismal 1-13 mark. This upcoming game marks the second meeting between the two franchises this season, with Los Angeles securing a decisive 116-103 victory in thier previous encounter on November fifth.

A major focal point for the Lakers is the absence of star guard Austin Reaves, who will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a left heel contusion sustained during a prevail over the Milwaukee Bucks. Head coach JJ Redick has expressed optimism regarding Reaves prognosis,characterizing the injury as a bruise without structural damage and listing the player as day-to-morning. Reports indicate that Reaves participated in practice without setbacks, yet he will not be available for Friday night's contest. His absence has created a void in the starting lineup that has been surprisingly filled by Quentin Grimes. Grimes has stepped up with remarkable consistency, delivering a career-high 47 points in one game and averaging 29.7 points alongside 6.3 rebounds over his last three starts. He has embraced the increased responsibility,noting his intent to share the workload with teammate Luka Doncic to maintain team balance during Reaves recovery.

Also read Luka Doncic's shot goes cold as Jazz end Lakers' winning streak at 9

Doncic's Dominance and Kings' Historical Struggles

At the center of the Lakers offense is Luka Doncic, who has emerged as one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA this season. Doncic is currently averaging an astonishing 38.1 points per game while also contributing 7.6 assists, 7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. His performance has been instrumental in Los Angeles achieving one of the best records in the league. In the last meeting against Sacramento,Doncic poured in 40 points to lead the Lakers to victory. The Kings defense,ranked 29th in the league, faces the daunting task of containing this high-powered offense, especially given that they have struggled to maintain leads throughout their recent homestand, holding the advantage for less than ten percent of their game time.

For the Sacramento Kings,the situation appears increasingly bleak. the team is on pace to potentially break the franchise record for the worst start in history, previously set by the 1990-91 squad that began 1-13. Unlike that earlier squad,which eventually found some success, the current Kings have failed to win a single home game this season. The roster is plagued by injuries and a lack of cohesion. Forward Precious Achiuwa is listed as doubtful with a leg contusion, and DeAndre Hunter is questionable with hip soreness. The loss of Achiuwa would be particularly damaging to rebounding efforts alongside Domantas Sabonis, while Hunter's absence would impact the team's three-point shooting capabilities. Despite the overall team struggles, rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been a bright spot, recently posting a double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, though critics argue the team structure around him is inadequate for sustained success.

Advertisement

Matchup Dynamics and Season Implications

The disparity in form between the two teams is stark. the Lakers have shown resilience, bouncing back from an early NBA Cup loss to the Golden State Warriors with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers,establishing a 1-1 record in the tournament. They have been dominant against Pacific Division opponents, winning five of six games in that split. The Kings, conversely, are winless in the NBA Cup and have struggled to find any momentum. Analysts note that the Kings often fail to compete closely, with only three of thier thirteen losses coming by single digits. This lack of competitiveness has led to widespread frustration among fans and media, with discussions centering on potential front office changes and the future of head coach Doug Christie.

As the game approaches, the narrative is heavily skewed toward Los Angeles. The Lakers are motivated by recent setbacks and are playing with renewed energy, while the Kings are dealing with the psychological toll of a prolonged losing skid and organizational uncertainty. Comments from fans and insiders suggest that the Kings' front office may be prioritizing the development of young talent like Acuff over immediate winning, a strategy that has drawn criticism for lacking structure and direction. With the NBA's new lottery rules potentially penalizing the worst teams less severely in terms of draft positioning, the Kings face a complex path to rebuilding. For now, the focus remains on Friday nights game, where the Lakers aim to extend their dominance and the Kings hOpe to salvage some pride from a season that has thus far failed to meet expectations.