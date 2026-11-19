The Los Angeles Lakers (5-1 in Pacific Division) host the Sacramento Kings (0-3) in an NBA Cup group play matchup. The Lakers, second in the Western Conference with 120.9 points per game, enter with a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, while the Kings struggle at 1-9 in their last 10 and 0-10 against opponents by 10 or more points.

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup. The Lakers are 5-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division.

Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference scoring 120.9 points while shooting 48.9% from the field. The Kings are 0-3 against the rest of their division. Sacramento has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points. The Lakers are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 49.9% the Kings allow to opponents.

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The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 15.1 per game the Lakers give up. The teams play for the second time this season.

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The Lakers won the last meeting 116-103 on Nov. 5, withFamily of 4-month-old who died while in foster care files federal claim against LA County LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 122.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game. Kings: 1-9, averaging 107.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.