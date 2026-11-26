Los Angeles Lakers (15-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-3, second in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers travel to play the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup. The Lakers have gone 9-3 against Western Conference opponents.

Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by The Spurs average 117.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 112.7 the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 43.8% the Spurs' opponents have shot this season.

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Warm Thanksgiving on tap in SoCal as king tides, elevated surf raise flooding concernsSanta Ana police identify man accused of exposing himself to woman inside Ross store LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-1, averaging 116.9 points, 48.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.