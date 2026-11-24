Luka Doncic finishes with 28 points, eight assists and four rebounds as the Lakers defeat the Utah Jazz 109-94 for their 11th win in 12 games.

Lakers center Walker Kessler reaches for a loose ball during first quarter of the Lakers’ 109-94 win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.

Luka Doncic finished with 28 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the Lakers’ 109-94 victory over the Utah Jazz. Jake LaRavia had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Walker Kessler finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Lakers earned their 11th win in 12 games. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 28 points, but he was just eight for 24 from the field and three for 14 from three-point range.

Also read JJ Redick Has Telling Response to Luka Doncic’s Fiery Lakers Moments

Walker Kessler had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two blocks. Jake LaRavia had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Matisse Thybulle scored 14 points and Collin Sexton had 12 points off the bench. The 7-foot-2 center sinks a corner three after Collin Sexton told him to stay there instead of slashing to the basket during a win over the Jazz.

The Lakers shot 43% from the field and just 29% from three-point range. But they held the Jazz to just 32% shooting from the field in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 31-17. Despite their shooting struggles, the Jazz threatened to beat the Lakers for the second time in less than a week before a fourth-quarter surge helped the Lakers pull away.

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The group of Quentin Grimes, Sexton, Thybulle, LaRavia and Kessler started the fourth quarter and helped the Lakers build a 13-point lead. By the time Doncic returned to the game with 6:01 left, the Lakers led 95-84 and were on their way to their 11th win in 12 games. Lakers star Luka Doncic controls the ball in front of Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski during the first quarter Monday.

Lakers coach JJ Redick opted to keep Doncic in the game after he picked up a third foul in the second quarter. Doncic then picked up his fourth foul trying to take a charge on Josh Green with 2:23 left before halftime and the Lakers leading by 16 points. The Lakers challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful. Doncic checked back in the game with 0.6 of a second left before halftime.

He threw up a half-hook 82-foot shot that wasn’t close to going in, leaving the Lakers with a 53-42 lead at the break. He had 14 points, six assists and three rebounds in his first 16 minutes. The Lakers shot 44.7% from the field, 25% from three-point range and turned the ball over 10 times. The Jazz shot 36.7% from the field, 12.5% from three-point range and turned the ball over 10 times.

Bob Iger, far left, sits next to Jeanie Buss and Josh Kushner, second right, sits next to Rob Pelinka during Monday’s game. Kushner and Iger have entered into an agreement with Lakers owner Mark Walter to buy the team. Austin Reaves missed his fifth straight game with a left heel bruise, but he is making progress, Redick said. Reaves was able to participate in the Lakers’ stay-ready-games on Monday.

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“We want to be consistent with our RTP stuff,” Redick said. “I think today was a big step just in terms of getting a stay-ready game in. And he played great, moved great. I think we’re optimistic for the rest of this week going forward.

”After struggling in the first half, the Lakers escape with a win when Quentin Grimes makes a three-pointer in the final seconds on Friday night. Ronaldo Bolaños is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He is a recent graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in photography and a minor in Mexican American studies.

Bolaños has served as the multimedia editor at the Shorthorn, the campus student-run newspaper, along with working as a summer fellow at the Texas Tribune. He was born and raised in Dallas and enjoys history and connecting with people from places unfamiliar to him.