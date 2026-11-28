Luka Doncic has 31 points despite a miserable night from 3-point range, and the Lakers build a 20-point lead in the first half before San Antonio dominates the third quarter and holds on to hand them a 99-96 defeat.

Lakers star Luka Doncic handles the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox defends during the first half of an NBA Cup Group C game on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in San Antonio.

Fewer than 20 games into a season with so much still to discover in both conferences, Friday night’s matchup between the Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs marked the first bout between arguably the best two teams in the Western Conference – and the NBA. Not only off their win-loss records, with the Lakers entering Friday with a league-best 15-3 mark compared to the Spurs’ 15-4.

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The Lakers have Luka Doncic, the league’s leading scorer, and the Spurs showcase 7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, arguably the two leading MVP candidates through the early stretch of the season. In the first of their three scheduled regular-season matchups, and a playoff-like atmosphere at Frost Bank Center, it was Doncic who landed the first blow – helping the Lakers open a 20-point lead – but Wembanyama who got the last laugh, with the Spurs dominating the second half en route to a 99-96 victory that eliminated the Lakers from NBA Cup contention.