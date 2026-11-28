Lakers Star Shoved by Fan After Postgame Altercation
Lakers star Luka Doncic was shoved by a fan following a dispute over a wristband thrown courtside after the team's loss to the Spurs.
Lakers star Luka Doncic was shoved by a fan after he threw his wristband in the direction of two people sitting courtside. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic had a brief altercation with a fan in the aftermath of Friday night's 99-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
"I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game," Doncic said. "Then, I heard he didn't want it, so I went back to grab it. He just pushed me.
Then, I gave it to somebody else.
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