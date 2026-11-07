Lakers showcase early resolve for best start since 2019

After losing to Portland almost two weeks ago, the Lakers bounced back against the Trail Blazers on Friday night for their eighth win of the season.

The Lakers’ Ziaire Williams tries to thwart the shot of Portland’s Deni Avdija during the first half Friday, Nov 6, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena. through nine games – the first to average more than 40 points across that span since Wilt Chamberlain.

His 361 points scored through nine games is also the most since Chamberlain, who had 472 points in the same span during the start of the 1962-62 season, averaging 23.5 ppg – more than any other second-leading scorer on any other team in the NBA – after knotting his future to the Lakers on a four-year, $180 million contract during the offseason. Nor howRedick’s uncertainties until the Lakers actually took to the court for 2026-27 regular-season games, were attached to adversity, he said Oct. 20.

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“Hopefully there’s growth throughout the season so that we can deal with adversity in the right way, and that ultimately will prepare us for a deep playoff run,” Redick explained. On Friday, the Lakers came out on top and overcame a poor first-half shooting effort to build a victory on the backs of stingy defensive effort – forcing 24 turnovers and tallying 15 steals.

They tied their season high with 17 offensive rebounds, a far cry from the six they accrued against Portland a little over a week ago.

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“You don’t become a resilient team in 10 games, five games, 20 games,” Redick said Friday night. “It takes a full season to build that resiliency and hopefully you get to participate in the playoffs. And that’s where your resiliency really gets tested, whatever you’ve built throughout the season. …” “But the fact that this is a very together group and we’ve already shown a level of resiliency, it’s exciting and it’s promising.

And I want to continue to build on that. ” When Kessler was asked about Redick’s comments, he immediately backed up his coach’s thinking – and referenced holding Portland at bay when they cut the Lakers’ lead to six during the fourth quarter Friday.

“JJ hit the nail on the head,” said Kessler, who is averaging 14.6 points, on a league-best 71.6% shooting, and 10.4 rebounds through 10 games. “When you face any kind of adversity or anything like that, how you respond is – because obviously you’re going to face some tough times. These teams are the best basketball players in the world. So it can be anyone’s night, and you have to respond.

Since Jake LaRavia joined the Lakers’ starting lineup six games ago, the Lakers are tied for 10th in the league in offensive rebounds per game and are tied for 18th in total rebounding . LaRavia had five offensive rebounds himself against the Trail Blazers on Friday. who has turned the Lakers’ starting lineup into one of the best statistically since entering the five .

“We’re just continuing to learn from each other, about each other, you know, continue to to learn this season as a group and just continue to get better each game. ” Adversity and resilience may be needed on the stretch of four road games coming up, starting with a back-to-back set: Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons and Monday against the Atlanta Hawks .

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Redick brushed off a question asked about the Lakers’ record, sitting at 8-2 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season when they won the NBA title. Of course the Lakers want good results, he said. Their ultimate goal, however, is to become “a great basketball team” deep into the season. Doncic – who is questionable for Sunday’s game with back tightness – said as such Friday night: It’s a long season ahead.

It’s still early November. But when the sun rose Saturday morning, the Lakers – if only for a brief moment – sat atop the Western Conference with reason to dream.

“I think we’re a really good team and we’re gonna get better and I’m really excited to see where that goes,” Kessler said. The Coachella Valley Lakers won their first game of the G League season since relocating from South Bay to play at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, defeating the Salt Lake City Stars 104-98 on Friday night.

Third-year Lakers guard Bronny James had 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while rookie guard Cameron Carr, the Lakers’ 2026 first-round draftee, finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Veteran forward Cole Swider led the Lakers with 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting and made three 3-pointers.

Two-way players Chris Manon and Arthur Kaluma also played, helping the Lakers to claw out a victory in their inaugural game in front of a sell-out crowd.