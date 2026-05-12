Lakers Should Move On From LeBron James

The author argues that it's time for the Lakers to part ways with LeBron James, given his waning abilities and his strained relationship with fans. He suggests that the Lakers should not offer LeBron a contract or any extension when he becomes a free agent.

Last call, LeBron. You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. It’s time for the Lakers to turn out the lights on the greatest player in NBA history and begin forging a new future without his stultifying aura and suffocating presence.

If this is no longer LeBron James’ team, then it can no longer be his franchise. If the Lakers really want to build around Luka Doncic, they can’t do it at a job site still dominated by the NBA’s most venerable cornerstone. When James becomes a free agent this summer after his $52.6-million deal expires, the Lakers should not offer him a similar contract, a greatly reduced contract, or any kind of contract.

If he wants to retire, show him the love. If he wants to keep playing, show him the door





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