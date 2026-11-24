Consider Lakers rookie Cameron Carr among the players learning about the lesser-known benefits of his profession.

Chartered flights. State-of-the-art facilities. And a lot of free, high-quality food are among them. NBA E via Getty Images But there are several that aren’t as well known that an athlete doesn’t become aware of until they’re in the NBA.among the players learning about the benefits of his profession.

The Lakers rookie wing was posed with the question of unexpected benefits of being an NBA player that he didn’t anticipate after Monday’s shootaround ahead of his team’s home game against the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. His answers didn’t disappoint.

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“I’ll probably say NBA League Pass,” Carr responded. “Got NBA League Pass for free. Never had NBA League Pass. ” The former Baylor Bear couldn’t contain his excitement over getting the NBA’s product for free that can cost $159.99/year or $24.99/month.

“So s— great,” Carr said before covering his mouth in a slight panic for cursing. “It’s great, by the way. ”Sandro Mamukelashvili“Yeah, it’s amazing,” Mamukelashvili said.

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“Watch every game free. Give it to your parents. I definitely enjoy my free league pass. ”“They do like the Sleep Number stuff for the rookies,” he said.

“They do like a discount code, so that’s great. ” He added: “I’m a big sleep guy. Like as soon as I get done with this, I’m gonna shower, go home, and take a nap. ”Cameron Carr #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during a game against the Utah Jazz. NBAE via Getty Images