Lakers rookie Cameron Carr grateful to Luka Doncic after first NBA points

Doncic made sure Carr went home with the game-used basketball after he scored his first career points on a breakaway dunk during Monday’s victory in Atlanta.

Lakers rookie Cameron Carr dunks for his first NBA points during the first half of their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Atlanta.

during their sixth consecutive victory on a breakaway dunk during the first quarter against Atlanta. Doncic made a beeline toward the officials following the game and collected the basketball to ensure Carr could take the ball home.

Also read Luka Doncic Gives Game Ball to Rookie Cameron Carr After First NBA Points

“That’s big time,” Carr said of Doncic, who did the same for forward Adou Thiero during last year’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. “Especially coming from him. That says a lot about who he is as a person and how he views this team. I would want to do the same thing if I was a vet, grab the ball for the rookie.

” The 21-year-old wing said that during the pre-draft process, Lakers brass asked him to visualize what his first points in the NBA would look like.

Advertisement

“I tried to call it … but then I said it was going to be an athletic play,” Carr said. “Ended up being an athletic play, so I kind of called it. I’ll probably do like 50% halfway – halfway called it. ” The former Baylor standout recorded two points and three rebounds in his first taste of rotation minutes with the Lakers, having now played in three NBA games.

“ have everybody sign it, put it in a little trophy case,” Carr said of his plans for the basketball. “Keep it forever. There’s no price on it. It’s forever.

”Entering Wednesday, the Lakers ranked 19th in the league in defensive rating – points given up per 100 possessions – but also ranked second in steals per game . Lakers coach JJ Redick said he wants to see his team sprint back on defense and box out better in the games ahead – believing that the team’s defensive peak could be even higher than the statistical evidence or the eye test has shown through a dozen games.

“When you’re 19th, you’re really not that far away from being 15th,” Redick said. “And so one of the things we’re going to just look at over the next couple days with our analytics guys is like, ‘God, if we could just clean up one thing here, one thing here, one thing here, what does that turn our defense into?

Advertisement

’”Lakers guard Quentin Grimes missed his second consecutive game in what Redick said was precautionary due to the injury being on his shooting hand.

“He wanted to try to give it a go,” Redick said. “He went through, got on the court this morning during our walk through and shootaround, and he just still has some swelling in that finger, and it’s his shooting hand, so just being cautious and want to make sure he feels comfortable shooting the basketball.

” New two-way contract center Carson Cooper, who signed with the team Tuesday night on a one-year deal, is with the team in Milwaukee and was active vs. the Bucks.