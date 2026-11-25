The Los Angeles Lakers ushered in a new era this season, leaving the past behind and embracing a future led by one player: Luka Doncic. With LeBron James leavin

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka shows off the NBA scoring champion trophy, along with the player of the month award give to guard Luka Doncic prior to game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectushered in a new era this season, leaving the past behind and embracing a future led by one player: Luka Doncic. Los Angeles has fully embraced that transition, building its roster around the 27-year-old and adding complementary pieces to maximize his strengths. So far, that approach is paying off. Through 18 games, the Lakers are 15-3 and tied for the best record in the NBA, with Doncic leading the way.

Also read Donald Trump Orders Halt to Iowa Lead Azide Detonation, Defers to Rob Sand

While he’s come back down to Earth in these past few games, he’s still among the leaders in the MVP race. Doncic has been nothing short of amazing, but what has really impressed many is the personal adversity he’s faced since being traded to the Lakers 21 months ago. Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that going through hardships in his personal life has made Doncic a better leader and someone the team needed desperately.

“I think adversity in life is what makes us all grow, and he's been through a lot, getting traded, he's had some family stuff, making sure he could stay close to his daughters,” Pelinka said. "That's all adversity, and I've seen it really grow his character in the form of leadership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just being able to go through some of that stuff that life throws all of us, it throws our way, and the guys in the locker room feed off his leadership. ” From being part of the most shocking trade in all of sports to an ongoing custody dispute involving his two daughters and his former fiancée, it’s been a whirlwind for the six-time All-Star.

However, that has not affected his play one bit. Doncic is averaging 36.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7,7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 35.6% from three. Doncic is putting up numbers that match only Wilt Chamberlain, and Pelinka loves what he’s been witnessing from his superstar.

“Listen, it's unprecedented, almost. If you look at the math or the analytics of what he's doing, it's like in the same breath as Wilt Chamberlain. Did I just say that? ” Pelinka said.

“He's a bit like a modern-era player, putting up those kind of numbers, but clearly we made the trade for him, and we knew he was a transcendent star, but he's even exceeded some of the expectations so far this year, and just amazing to watch every night. ” Doncic is hitting milestones we have yet to see, and that’s helped not only his case in the MVP race but has increased the Lakers' chances of winning a title.