The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing their toughest challenge of the 2026-27 NBA season thus far on Friday night, with the storied franchise traveling to Texas

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves passes the ball from under the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Little Caesars Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwill be facing their toughest challenge of the 2026-27 NBA season thus far on Friday night, with the storied franchise traveling to Texas to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. The one question that everyone has been asking leading up to this head-to-head battle between Western Conference heavyweights is whether Austin Reaves would be available to play after missing five straight games.

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Fortunately, the Lakers will have their second-best player on the floor tonight to face the Spurs, with Reaves officially being cleared ahead of this NBA Cup matchup in San Antonio. Reaves has been dealing with a heel injury that he suffered after landing awkwardly following a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers have been very cautious with Reaves since the injury, which he felt was much more severe than initially diagnosed.