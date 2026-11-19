Austin Reaves will miss his fourth straight game Friday against Sacramento as the Lakers manage his left heel injury, with coach JJ Redick saying he hopes Reaves returns within the next two games.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been ruled out for Friday night's NBA Cup Group C game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena, missing his fourth consecutive game with a left heel injury.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said before Friday's game that Reaves hopefully will return during the team's next two games. Redick said Reaves had a great day on the court Friday and made a lot of progress, adding that the team is trying to manage his pain.

Also read JJ Redick Provides Crucial Injury Update on Lakers Star Austin Reaves

The Lakers are coming off their first loss in November, a defeat to the visiting Utah Jazz that snapped a nine-game win streak and dropped Los Angeles to its third loss of the 2026-27 season. Reaves has been sidelined for the team's last three games because of the heel issue. He was the only player listed on the Lakers' injury report Thursday, so the team expects to be close to full strength against Sacramento.

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Quentin Grimes Steps In For Austin Reaves

While Reaves sits, the Lakers have leaned on other guards. The sixth-year guard Quentin Grimes entered Friday's home game averaging 29.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the team's previous three games, all of which he started in Reaves' place. Grimes scored at least 20 points in each of those three games, marking the first time since March 2025 that he reached that scoring figure in three consecutive games.

The Lakers will get a two-way break from games after the Kings matchup. They host the Kings again on Monday, then have another three-day break before playing the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio on Nov. 27 in the final NBA Cup Group Play matchup for both teams. The team's caution with Reaves reflects concern about a sensitive area that could affect other parts of his lower left leg.

Redick said getting healthy and having time to teach and reset physically and mentally will be good for the group. Sacramento enters Friday's game as one of the worst teams in the league, having won only one of its 14 games this season. That gives the Lakers a strong chance to earn their 14th win of the campaign.

NBA Cup Group C Standings

In the Group C standings, the San Antonio Spurs sit atop at 2-0, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, all at 1-1, and the Kings at 0-2. Friday's result will help shape who advances in the NBA Cup.

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After hosting the Kings on Monday, the Lakers will face the Jazz again before taking on the Spurs on Nov. 27 in what shapes up as their most anticipated matchup of the season and a measuring-stick game for Luka Doncic and company against a Western Conference heavyweight. Redick said the upcoming stretch and the break around Thanksgiving should help the Lakers manage minutes and health while integrating players back into the rotation.

Lakers Continue Without Star Guard

For now, Los Angeles must continue without Reaves, whose scoring and playmaking have been central to the team's strong start, while relying on Grimes and the rest of the backcourt to carry the load.