Lakers Reveal Austin Reaves Decision After Injury Scare

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers will try to win their eighth straight game and remain among the best teams in the We

Nov 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHowever, the team has been in danger of being shorthanded in this game against a division rival, with rising starUnfortunately for the Lakers, the storied franchise will be without its second-best player on Sunday, with the team officially ruling out Reaves for this early game in Phoenix at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Although Reaves won’t be on the floor to take on Devin Booker and company, the Lakers will have superstar guard Luka Doncic ready to go, as he has been cleared to play.

Also read Lakers’ Austin Reaves considered day to day with heel injury

Doncic tweaked his ankle in the win over the Bucks after a dangerous closeout by former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers also have three players that are currently listed as questionable, with Collin Sexton, Adou Thiero and Bronny James Jr. also potentially stuck watching from the sideline in street clothes on Sunday in Phoenix. Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers.

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He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.