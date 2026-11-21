Lakers coach JJ Redick ripped into the team's lack of fight after trailing the last-place Kings at halftime, and L.A. went on to eke out a 106-104 win Friday night.

"I feel I did a decent job of regulating at halftime," Redick said after L.A. 's eventual 106-104 win. "They may have a differing opinion of that.

Can't repeat every word I used. The main message was we've got to be tougher, we've got to bring a little bit of energy.

Also read Lakers Edge Kings 106-104 in Thrilling Finish Despite Defensive Struggles

"was one of Redick's targets after totaling just six points, one rebound and four fouls at the break, while Kings big man"He lit me up a little bit, rightfully so," Kessler said. "But it was constructive. He was like, 'I know you can do this. Do it.

'" Kessler finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots and was a key contributor as L.A. outscored Sacramento 52-42 over the final two quarters. "I wasn't playing physical. I wasn't going up to dunk the ball. I was missing some more touches around the rim.

And then defensively, being undisciplined. Jumping at stuff I don't need to jump at," Kessler said.

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"He definitely lit into me. It was good. I needed it. That's what makes a good coach.

Knowing when guys need that and when guys don't.

", who led the team with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting and eight assists - and only committed two of his six turnovers after halftime - also approved of Redick's approach. Keegan Murray late in the fourth quarter but said postgame he would be fine.

"Got us all fired up. Sometimes it's good to yell.

"'s potential game-winning 3-pointer gone in at the buzzer. But it clanked off the front rim, dropping Sacramento to 1-14 on the season and lifting L.A. to 14-3, including 2-1 in NBA Cup games.

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As dominant as the Lakers' record looks -- No. 1 in the Western Conference and the most wins out of any team in the league -- Friday capped a tough week against generally weaker opponents.cut the Lakers' 18-point fourth-quarter lead all the way to five before L.A. could close out the win. On Tuesday, the Lakers needed 47 points from- which came into the game with a 2-13 record, outscored the Lakers by 10 in the fourth quarter to shock them on their homecourt.

LAPD swarms home of singer Madison Beer and Chargers QB Justin Herbert And then there was Friday, when Grimes' 3 with 57 seconds remaining broke a 103-103 tie to put L.A. ahead and avoid another disastrous loss to one of the West's worst teams.

"I feel like it's good for us," said Grimes, who shot just 2-for-7 but scored 13 points thanks to going 8-for-9 from the foul line. "It's a good test early in the season. " The test was prompted not just by a rash of four games in six days, but also by the absence of the team's second-leading scorer,, who has been sidelined with a left heel bruise.

Redick said Friday he hopes to have Reaves back either Monday at home against Utah or next Friday on the road against the And the Lakers might have only passed Friday's portion of the test because their coach insisted on better answers.

"I think at the core of everything that all of our coaches say, and JJ especially, they just speak to the truth of what's happening on the court," said Lakers forward, who scored 14 points. "And if it needs to be said passionately, that's the message. That's how he needs to get it across, and that's what he does.

"But ultimately, JJ doesn't really mince his words, and he doesn't play games. He really gets to the point, and I think as players, we all really appreciate that. "Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Commerce area, awakens residents across Southern California