Austin Reaves will miss a fifth straight game Monday against the Utah Jazz because of a left heel bruise. The Lakers, Spurs and 76ers are tied for the NBA's best record at 14-3.

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially ruled out guard Austin Reaves for Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, extending his absence to a fifth consecutive game. The team announced the decision on Sunday, confirming that the sharpshooter will continue to miss time due to a left heel bruise that originally occurred in mid-November. This latest update keeps the starting guard on the bench for the Jazz rematch at the Delta Center, ensuring he receives additional rest before a critical stretch of games.

Head coach JJ Redick emphasized the team's cautious approach, noting that Reaves has shown significant progress in recent practices. The Lakers are prioritizing long-term health over short-term gains, refusing to risk aggravating the injury before a major test later in the week. Reaves participated fully in Sunday's practice session, which provided an encouraging sign for the medical staff and fans alike regarding his potential return timeline.

Also read Lakers share encouraging Austin Reaves injury update ahead of Jazz game

The extended absence of Reaves places immediate pressure on the Lakers' backcourt depth as they prepare to face the Utah Jazz. The Jazz will look to exploit the perimeter spacing lost by Reaves' absence, targeting any defensive lapses from the remaining guards. Los Angeles must rely heavily on its supporting cast to maintain competitiveness while managing the scoreline without their primary offensive threat.

Looking ahead, the Lakers have three days off before facing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs the day after Thanksgiving. This upcoming NBA Cup showdown is shaping up to be a defining battle between two of the elite teams in the Western Conference. The Spurs currently sit atop the standings alongside the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers with an identical 14-3 record, adding significant weight to every point scored in this matchup.

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Friday's game against San Antonio serves as a measuring stick for the Lakers, who have not received the same level of credit as other top teams due to an easier schedule early in the 2026-27 season. Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama are currently neck-and-neck in the race for the NBA MVP Award, making their head-to-head clash a marquee event for the entire league. Both stars are expected to make a statement in this high-stakes environment.

Reaves, who signed a four-year, 180 million dollar contract in July, has been a key component of Los Angeles' strong start. He is averaging 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. His production provides valuable spacing alongside Doncic, and his absence forces the team to adjust its offensive dynamics significantly.

The injury originally occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee during a game against the Wisconsin Bucks. Reaves suffered the heel issue after shooting a free throw, which immediately sidelined him from subsequent action. Although he has not played since that contest, his return to full practice indicates that a comeback is approaching closer than initially feared.

The Lakers have managed to stay atop the standings despite missing their starting guard for five straight games. The team has finally reached a point where the majority of the squad is healthy and ready to play every single game. Other notable players like Jaden Hardy and Jake LaRavia have also navigated minor health updates, but Reaves remains the primary concern for the coaching staff.

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Treatment for the heel issue is focused on bruising rather than structural damage, supporting the day-to-day evaluation process. The medical team will not rush him back before he is fully ready, especially with the Spurs game looming as a potential preview of a deep playoff series. A win over San Antonio would strengthen Los Angeles' case as a true contender in the competitive West.

For now, the focus remains on handling the Jazz without Reaves' offensive spark. The team will continue to evaluate his status daily, hoping to have him available for the crucial Thanksgiving weekend clash. The outcome of the Spurs game could reinforce or dispel narratives about the Lakers' schedule strength, making every player's availability vital for the upcoming challenges.