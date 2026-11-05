Lakers’ Luka Doncic Responds to Kobe Bryant Mentality Comparison

Over the course of a 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant transformed from a brash 17-year-old kid drafted right out of high school to a

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic takes a three-point shot against Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecttransformed from a brash 17-year-old kid drafted right out of high school to a polished superstar who inspired fans around the world with his relentless pursuit of championships, dedication to perfecting his craft, and a legendary mindset dubbed the Mamba Mentality. Although he’s only been playing in a Lakers uniform for 100 games, a milestone set with Wednesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Doncic is already winning over fans of the storied franchise while also receiving comparisons to Bryant, which is impressive, to say the least.

Also read Lakers newsletter: Luka Doncic's scoring reaches new universe

Following a third straight game scoring 40 or more points, Doncic spoke to the media and was asked about Kendrick Perkins calling the superstar guard the closest player he’s seen to Bryant from a mentality perspective.

"It's a lot of honor... He was an idol for a lot of people, so it means a lot that I'm mentioned next to his name.

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"“It's a lot of honor,” Doncic said of the comparison to Bryant. “I think we all know who Kobe was, what he meant to everybody, especially basketball-wise. He was an idol for a lot of people, so it means a lot that I mentioned next to his name. ” Doncic is doing things in a Lakers uniform that have not been seen since Bryant’s playing days with the 17-time NBA champions.

He’s scoring at a historic rate while being mentioned in the same breath as the late great Hall of Famer and other legendary scorers like Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Bryant is arguably the greatest Lakers player of all time, and Doncic is already making a case to be another icon in purple and gold alongside Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal.

After another stellar scoring performance on Wednesday night, Doncic scored the most points through the first eight games of an NBA season, which is the most by a player since Chamberlain put up 418 points in the same stretch during the 1962-63 season. Luka Dončić has scored 308 points through his first eight games this season , the most since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63.

He joins Chamberlain as the only players since 1960-61 with five 40-point games through their first eight games of a season, via Lakers PRThe Slovenian superstar continues to separate himself from other current dominant scorers in the NBA while on a historic pace, as he tries to make his case to win what would be his third scoring title and his first NBA MVP award. Even though it is a long 82-game grind, Doncic is starting to show that he may very well be one of the greatest scorers of all time and exactly who the Lakers knew they were getting when they traded for him back in 2025.

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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.