Lakers’ Luka Doncic 'No Brainer' Toughest Player to Guard By Talented Rookie

The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite the road trip. Through the first three of their four-game road trip, the Lakers are undefeated. Los Angeles is riding a s

Nov 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng and guard Tyler Herro in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Through the first three of their four-game road trip, the Lakers are undefeated. Los Angeles is riding a seven-game winning streak and has a strong chance to extend it to eight on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are on a roll and, before Friday's slate, hold the best record in the NBA at 11-2. Luka Doncic's terrific play is a big reason why.

Also read Lakers’ Luka Doncic Credits Slovenia Trip for Team’s Strong Chemistry

Doncic is playing at an MVP level, and there's a strong argument that he's already the frontrunner for the award this early in the season. The 27-year-old is playing at the best basketball of his career through the first 3+ weeks of the season, and many have already praised the six-time All-Star for his stellar play.

Doncic continues to get the recognition and praise from his peers, including Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Acuff has only played 11 games this season; however, he has already called Doncic his toughest cover to date.

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"I tell you the truth, it’s not easy to go out there and be like, 'I can guard him. ' I can definitely tell you that. When you look at the stat sheet, you know how they put the scout on your chair in the locker room, you look at it , say 38. So it’s like, you know?

He be going crazy; I ain’t going to lie. ” Darius Acuff Jr. says Luka Doncic has been the hardest player he’s had to guard in his rookie season: “It’s a no brainer Luka, he had 40. I tell you the truth it’s not easy to go out there and be like, “I can guard him. ” I can definitely tell you that.

When you look at the stat…Los Angeles came out on top, moving to 7-2 at the time. Doncic scored 40 points on 11-for-23 shooting, grabbed 9 rebounds, and added 7 assists in 35 minutes. It was another day in the office for Doncic, who was averaging 40 points per game at the time. Before Sunday's Lakers game against the Suns, Doncic was averaging a league-high 38.6 points per game.

The last player to average 35+ points in a season was James Harden in 2018-19. Prior to that, it was Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant during the 2005-06 season. Doncic has opened the season with nine consecutive games scoring 30+ points. Although he played fewer minutes than his average against the Bucks on Wednesday night because of an ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter, he kept the streak alive.

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Acuff will get another look at Doncic and the Lakers when they face off on Nov. 20 in the NBA Cup Group Play.