Lakers Luka Doncic Earns Early MVP Praise From Zach Lowe and Micah Nori

Luka Doncic is off to a historic start, averaging 38.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals while leading the Lakers to a 7-2 record. NBA insider Zach Lowe and Trail Blazers coach Micah Nori both call him the MVP favorite.

Luka Doncic has been named the early MVP favorite by NBA insider Zach Lowe after a historic start to the season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 27-year-old is averaging career highs across the board and has led the Lakers to a 7-2 record heading into Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Doncic is on pace for 38.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 43.1% from three in eight games.

Also read Luka Doncic leads Lakers past Kings with 40-point performance

His 3-point percentage would be a career high, surpassing the 38.2% he shot in the 2023-24 season when he led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals. He entered Friday's matchup with those exact averages. Lowe pointed to Doncic's on-off impact as proof of his MVP case.

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Doncic Posts Career Best Numbers

"I mean, Luka plus 21 with Luka on the floor, minus 17 per 100 possessions with Luka off the floor," Lowe said. "What else can you say about Luka? I mean, MVP favorite as of now, and just unguardable, completely unguardable.

" Trail Blazers coach Micah Nori offered high praise ahead of Friday's game. "This is the best shape I've ever seen him in," Nori said. "And what I mean by that is back in the day - and again we didn't have a whole lot of success, he beat us in the [2024] Western Conference finals - but it was like pick [him] up full court.

He's gonna play a lot of minutes, wear him down and then later in the game you could maybe switch on this to him and then he might have a harder time going around people. But I don't see that.

Trail Blazers Coach Praises Lakers Star

" Nori continued: "He's playing at an elite level. Watching him, it just looks to me like he is in elite shape. He's playing with a great amount of confidence. He's got shooters around him, and he has a rolling big.

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So for him, it's a perfect offensive storm. And he's the MVP right now.

" The Trail Blazers saw Doncic's strong play firsthand when he dropped 41 points with nine assists and five rebounds in an earlier meeting this season. Doncic's start has been nothing short of historic. He is playing the best basketball of his career, and if he can keep it up, the Lakers may have everything they need to win a title. It is difficult to find much to criticize about his start.

Defensive Improvement Boosts Lakers Title Hopes

The Lakers are winning, his offensive numbers are remarkable, and his combination of scoring, efficiency and all-around production has put him firmly in the MVP conversation. Perhaps the most encouraging development has been his improvement defensively. Long considered one of the weaker aspects of his game, Doncic's defense has looked noticeably better.

He is moving his feet with greater purpose, staying active away from the ball and showing a level of defensive engagement that hasn't always been associated with his game. If he sustains this level, the Lakers may not need a major move to become true championship contenders.