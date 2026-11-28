Lakers star Luka Doncic was shoved by a fan following Friday's loss to the Spurs in a brief altercation that he chalked up as a postgame ritual gone awry.

"I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game," Doncic said. "Then, I heard he didn't want it, so I went back to grab it.

He just pushed me. Then, I gave it to somebody else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" The altercation took place as Doncic walked off the floor and headed toward the visitors' locker room just minutes after the Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Cup, becoming the first team this season to squander multiple 20-point leads. Video from Amazon Prime's postgame broadcast showed Doncic walking past a man and a woman sitting courtside and throwing a white wristband in their direction. The woman appeared to say something to Doncic just before he tossed the wristband.