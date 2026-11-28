After the Lakers' 99-96 loss to the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center, Luka Doncic returned to retrieve a wristband he had thrown into the crowd, only to be shoved by a fan in the tunnel, prompting an immediate response from security and teammates.

A fan at Frost Bank Center shoved Lakers star Luka Dončić in the moments following Los Angeles’s 99–96 loss to the Spurs on Friday night.

, Dončić strolled back to the locker room and tossed one of his wristbands into the crowd to give a fan a souvenir. Halfway down the tunnel, Dončić stopped, turned around and grabbed the wristband back from the fan. As Dončić was turning away to head back up the tunnel, the fan made contact with the Lakers star’s left shoulder and gave him a shove. Teammates, coaches and arena security swarmed the scene.

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“I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she didn't want it, so I went back to grab it,” DončićAsked if the fan said something to Dončić, he said: “I don’t know. I just went back. ”: “Guests will enjoy the basketball experience free from and without engaging in disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language, betting-related or other harassment directed towards players or other game participants, and obscene gestures.