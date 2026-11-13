Lakers’ Luka Doncic Credits Slovenia Trip for Team’s Strong Chemistry

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the hottest team in the NBA. The Lakers have the best record in the league as of Thursday, sitting at 11-2. They are curre

Nov 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Lakers have the best record in the league as of Thursday, sitting at 11-2. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak, and although their schedule is considered "soft," the Lakers are taking full advantage. Heading into the season, many pundits and experts considered the Lakers a borderline playoff team. Los Angeles underwent a major overhaul this past summer, adding nine new players.

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On top of that, the Lakers lost LeBron James in free agency. With the longtime face of the franchise gone, questions arose about whether Doncic could keep Los Angeles competitive with a roster that, on paper, hadn't improved significantly. The Lakers are far greater than the sum of their parts, and a big reason is the chemistry they've built.

The genesis of that: Their Slovenia trip this past summer"I think it started probably this summer in Slovenia, when everybody came out,” Doncic said of the team’s chemistry.

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"I think just to spend those four or five days together, getting to know each other was a big thing. But then, again, when training camp started, I had a lot of belief in this team, and I think we've shown that. ”The purpose of the trip was to bond and hold a minicamp for the Lakers. The trip was deemed necessary because of the new players the Lakers had acquired.

It was a roster overhaul that no playoff team had seen before. The trip was a hit, and we are seeing the benefits. The Lakers are firing on all cylinders, and the biggest reason for that is the play of Doncic. The 27-year-old superstar is currently second in NBA MVP odds, according to FanDuel, at +155.

He trails only Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama, who is at +150. In the season, Doncic is averaging 38.6 points , 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field. Doncic is off to a hot start; the Lakers are rolling, and if they keep it up, he will lead the MVP voting for the season.