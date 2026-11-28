While walking off the court in San Antonio, Doncic was shoved by a fan sitting below the basket after he attempted to give a fan his wristbands.

, Luka Doncic found himself involved in an altercation with a fan. While walking off the court into the tunnel, Doncic tossed his wristband to a man and a woman sitting below the basket.

The Lakers star appeared prompted by the fans to return, and he did so and retrieved the wristband,Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt and center Carson Cooper got between Doncic and the fans, while team and arena security also stepped in to help de-escalate the situation. Doncic eventually made his way down the tunnel, and he addressed what happened during his postgame press conference before the team left Frost Bank Center.

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“I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she or he didn’t want it, so I went back to grab it, and he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else,” Doncic said. When asked if the fans said they didn’t want the wristband, Doncic doubled down with his perspective.