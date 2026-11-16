The Lakers beat the Suns for their eighth straight win and 12th of the season, but coach JJ Redick says the team's habit of letting big leads slip in the fourth quarter must improve.

The Los Angeles Lakers won their eighth straight game on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, but coach JJ Redick used the victory to call out a recurring problem that he said is becoming a trend.

The Lakers led by as many as 31 points before Phoenix cut the lead to five in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles ultimately won the game by eight. Redick said the pattern of building a large lead and then letting up has repeated itself throughout the season, even though it has not hurt the Lakers in the win-loss column. He said the issue is a disservice to the players themselves.

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I told the team this after the game, we are working too hard, and we are playing too hard to build these leads, Redick said. It is a disservice to each other to take your foot off the gas. And I thought defensively, did a lot of really good things through three quarters. Going into the fourth, got a 107 defensive rating and then we have a 165 defensive rating in the fourth.

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Lakers Struggle With Fourth Quarter Defense

The numbers support Redick's concern. The Lakers have struggled with their fourth-quarter defense, getting outscored by an average of 5.4 points per fourth quarter. They have a 131.2 defensive rating in the fourth quarter, ranking second-to-last in the league. Los Angeles also has a minus-24.4 net rating in the fourth quarter, also ranked second-to-last.

The Suns outscored the Lakers 43-27 in the fourth. Before that quarter, Phoenix had not scored 30 or more points in any of the previous three quarters. The Lakers have been outscored by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter in five different games this season, yet have managed to win four of those contests thanks to cushions built over the first three quarters. That has forced the Lakers to play key players extended minutes, including Luka Doncic.

Lakers Maintain Strong Early Quarter Performance

The slow finishes stand in contrast to the team's overall performance. The Lakers, now tied for the best record in the NBA at 12-2, have the league's second-best net rating in first quarters at plus-18.7, the sixth-best rating in second quarters at plus-12.5 and the best net rating in third quarters at plus-24.5. Even with the fourth-quarter troubles, the Lakers own the best offensive rating in the league at 122.1 and rank sixth in net rating at 8.0.

Redick said the standard cannot change, even with the team winning. Let's play to our standards, he said. Part of that is because I do not want these guys to put a ceiling on themselves. I do not think we should put a ceiling on this group.

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There is no reason to ever play less than that standard. Redick also said the defense must carry the team when needed. You have to play for 48 minutes and we are going to need our defense to win us games, he said. These guys want to be a top-10 defense, we think we can be a good defensive team, I believe we can be a good defensive team.

Redick Demands Consistency Against Suns Trend

This has been consistent now, this is a trend. Gotta be better in the fourth quarter. The win over Phoenix followed a familiar script for Los Angeles this season: an explosive first quarter from Doncic gave the Lakers an advantage and a double-digit lead going into halftime, and a dominant third quarter gave them a comfortable margin before they let go of the rope and nearly blew the lead.

The Lakers will tie their longest winning streak under Redick if they beat the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Redick, a former NBA sharpshooter, is not allowing the current success to distract from the areas that need improvement.