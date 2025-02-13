Lakers' Jalen Reaves' Wild Trade Story: Traded, Then Back Again

Jalen Reaves experienced a whirlwind few days in February 2023. Initially traded to the Charlotte Hornets, he then found himself back with the Los Angeles Lakers in a surprising turn of events. The NBA is currently investigating the Hornets' challenge to the Lakers' failed physical assessment of another player involved in the trade.

It was a crazy time,' Knecht said after scoring 10 points in 17 minutes against the Jazz. 'It felt like a movie.' Knecht said he was at the Lakers' practice facility on Feb. 5 going through his normal routine before his shooting drills -- needing to make 25 shots from the foul line -- when he was interrupted after his 20th free throw. Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' vice president of basketball operations and general manager, wanted to see Knecht in his office.

Knecht was informed he was traded, along with another player. Knecht flew from L.A. to Charlotte on Thursday to onboard with his new team. Then he flew from Charlotte to Detroit on Saturday, anticipating his first game with the Hornets coming against the Pistons. 'Rob called me and said, 'You're coming back,'' Knecht said. 'I was just excited to go out there and hoop, no matter where I was going.''I just want to go hoop. I told that to JJ and Rob,' Knecht said. 'I get it's a business, so at the end of the day, I told them, 'Let's just go play basketball.'' Knecht was on the bench in street clothes Monday for the Lakers' 132-113 win over the Jazz in L.A., with a plan in place for him to play Wednesday in Utah. In the meantime, the Hornets contacted the NBA to dispute the Lakers' failed physical assessment of Williams, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. When asked about Charlotte's challenge, Knecht said he had 'no clue' about how feasible it would be for the league to step in to reverse the trade again. 'I'm just doing what I love to do, going out there and playing,' Knecht said. 'Whatever happens, happens. I'm just going to compete hard wherever I go, and hopefully it's L.A. Whatever happens, I'm just going to go out there and compete.' Knecht said his Lakers teammates welcomed him back with hugs and check-ins, and joked that he was making his debut all over again for the franchise that picked him No. 17 in the draft last June. 'I've never seen something like this happen. So, this is the first for me. At the end of the day, he's got to come in and be a professional. Go out there and do his job, and I thought he was good tonight. I don't think he played a game in probably a week or so. Can't wait to get him back out there acclimated with everything that we're doing because he's going to help us be successful.''I thought his spirit was good,' Redick said. 'He played well. We're not going to talk about it anymore. We've talked about it. He's in a good spot. We're good.





