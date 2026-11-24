The Lakers’ soon-to-be co-owners were in attendance for the team’s home matchup against the Jazz Monday night.

The Lakers’ soon-to-be co-owners were in attendance for the team’s home matchup against the Jazz Monday night, marking the first time they were at a game together since agreeing to purchase the majority ownership of the franchise since the summer.

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger, who are purchasing the majority ownership of the Lakers from Mark Walter at a record-setting valuation of $12.5 billion, were at Crypto.com Arena for Lakers-Jazz. Bob Iger, left, Jeanie Buss and Joshua Kushner attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles.

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They sat with current franchise Governor Jeanie Buss, with there being continued discussions about Buss’ role with the organization after the sale is complete. Once the agreement of the sale is officially signed, the transaction will need approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors. Bob Iger, left, Jeanie Buss and Joshua Kushner attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles.

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Bob Iger, left, Jeanie Buss and Joshua Kushner attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles. Bob Iger, left, Jeanie Buss and Joshua Kushner attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles.