The Lakers honored Lawrence Tanter with a video tribute on Monday as the Lakers played the Jazz. The video included footage of Tanter introducing Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille OR…

The video included footage of Tanter introducing Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, as well as his signature “Laker girl” call and a banner drop over his 43 years as the team’s P.A. announcer.

Mychal Thompson, left, and Michael Cooper honor the late Lawrence Tanter during a game between the Lakers and Jazz on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Also read Lakers to honor beloved announcer with commemorative banner

“As much as you guys love him, we love him even more,” said Thompson, who won two championships with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988 as Tanter served as the team’s P.A. announcer. The Los Angeles Lakers honor Lawrence Tanter outside Crypto. Com Arena on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, before a game against the Utah Jazz.on Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena before Monday’s game.

Fans were able to share personal messages and memories from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.The Los Angeles Lakers honor Lawrence Tanter outside of Crypto. Com Arena before a game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

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“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter,” the “For 43 years, LT’s voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family. ” Mychal Thompson, left, and Michael Cooper honor the late Lawrence Tanter during a game between the Lakers and Jazz on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers honor Lawrence Tanter outside Crypto. Com Arena on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, before a game against the Utah Jazz. The Los Angeles Lakers honor Lawrence Tanter outside of Crypto. Com Arena before a game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.