The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers are on an eight-game winning streak and are tied wi

Nov 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler high-fives Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves during the game against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Lakers are on an eight-game winning streak and are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA at 12-2. Los Angeles will look to extend that streak to nine in a row against the Hornets, but they’ll have to do it without two of their three best player: Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Also read Starting Lineups for Hornets' Afternoon Contest Against Clippers

Reaves will miss his second consecutive game with a left heel bruise. Kessler’s injury, which is new, will cause him to miss Tuesday’s contest with right lower-leg soreness. November 17, 2026 Prior to the Suns contest, Redick said that Reaves will not undergo imaging. Reaves has picked up right where he left off last season.

The 28-year-old is averaging 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. With Reaves out against the Hornets, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Ziaire Williams should continue to see more minutes in Reaves' absence. As for Kessler, his injury came out of left field. The 25-year-old will miss his first game of the regular season.

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It’s unclear who the Lakers will start in his place, still, we should expect Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt and Kevon Looney share the load with Kessler sidelined. It’s unclear if the Lakers are being cautious with Kessler, considering it is the first of a back-to-back, or if his injury is something to worry about. Kessler has been everything the Lakers could have hoped for and then some.

In the season, Kessler is averaging 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 blocks while shooting 68% from the field. Kessler was spectacular against the Suns, so much so that he broke a personal record. He secured a double-double in Phoenix, his eighth of the season and 65th of his career. With that, Kessler has now recorded five consecutive double-doubles, tying the longest such streak of his career.

The Lakers will miss their top players, but they'll have Luka Doncic, who is on a tear to start the season. So far, the Lakers are 5-1 at home and make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed opponents .