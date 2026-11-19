Luka Doncic has 29 points but also nine turnovers as the Lakers shoot a season-worst 38% from the field and fade in the fourth quarter of a 109-97 defeat.

Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski, left, and Lakers guard Collin Sexton battle for possession of the ball during the first half on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

LOS ANGELES — Coming off a thrilling overtime win on Tuesday night, the Lakers appeared gassed 24 hours later. They did a lot of what you would want to see the Lakers accomplish against the Utah Jazz, a two-win team that was second-to-last in the Western Conference standings going into Wednesday night’s game.

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The Lakers forced 23 turnovers for 29 points and continued to punish the offensive glass with 14 offensive rebounds compared to just seven for the Jazz. But on the second night of a back-to-back set, the offense never awoke from its nap.

The Lakers shot a season-worst 38.2% from the field and tied their fewest 3-pointers in a game this season, going just 9 for 33 from behind the arc in a 109-97 loss that brought an end to their nine-game winning streak. It was their first defeat since Oct. 30 against the Golden State Warriors.

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The last time the Lakers won 10 games in a row was in November 2019, a season that ended with the Lakers’ winning the NBA championship in the COVID-19 bubble in Florida. Luka Doncic, who received his third technical foul of the season after chirping at an official midgame, led the Lakers with 29 points on 10-for-28 shooting to go with seven assists and five rebounds, but he also had nine of the Lakers’ 18 turnovers.

Guard Quentin Grimes added 20 points a night after setting a career-high with 47 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Utah took control in the fourth quarter, when the Lakers couldn’t find a rhythm. The game was even until Utah scored 15 consecutive points over 3½ minutes to open a 98-83 lead. The Lakers briefly rallied, but the Jazz then scored 10 straight points to seal an impressive win.

Guard Keyonte George led the Jazz with 30 points on 9-for-17 shooting and 10 assists, while guard Ace Bailey added 19 points on 7-for-19 shooting. In his second game against his former team, Lakers center Walker Kessler was quieter again and recorded a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. The 7-foot-1 big man missed six of his 10 free-throw attempts.

Fellow big man Sandro Mamukelashvili struggled for the third consecutive game, shooting just 1 for 10 from the field. Among milestones, however, Lakers wing Matisse Thybulle became the first Laker since Eddie Jones in January 1996 to record at least three steals in seven consecutive games. It’s the longest such streak of Thybulle’s career. The Lakers return to the court on Friday night, when they host the Sacramento Kings in another NBA Cup game.