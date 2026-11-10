Lakers Get Unexpected Boost in Win Over Hawks: 3 Takeaways

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to get another win on Monday, with Luka Doncic’s squad playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks. Unf

Nov 9, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectdealing with an illness while Doncic returned after missing Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to back tightness. Even though Reaves and Quentin Grimes didn’t suit up for this game, the Lakers were still able to get it done.

Also read Lakers Extend Winning Streak To Six Games With Victory Over Hawks

Doncic led the way as usual with a game-high 32 points, whileKessler is turning out to be one of the most consistent players on this new-look Lakers squad, as he has now recorded a double-double six times this season and three in a row after Monday’s game in Atlanta. He’s definitely getting into a groove, with all six of their double-double performances coming in the last seven games.

Consistency is key for this team to keep rolling, and Kessler is playing his part on both ends of the basketball floor. After one night off, Doncic got right back to work as the undisputed leader of this Lakers squad and quite possibly the best player in the NBA right now. Although it wasn’t a massive scoring performance from the Slovenian superstar on Monday, Doncic still put up some impressive numbers in other areas.

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November 10, 2026 He remains a force to be reckoned with defensively during the 2026-27 NBA season, finishing with five steals and two blocks to go along with 10 assists and eight rebounds. Doncic can do anything on the hardwood this season, and it has resulted in a 10-2 record while being in the top spot in the Western Conference ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs Perhaps the most impressive part of the Lakers’ performance tonight was that it was a team effort, with the bench showing up in a big way to help shoulder the load with Reaves and Grimes unavailable.

The second unit put up 49 points, with Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton leading the way. The duo hit eight three-pointers between them and helped the Lakers secure their sixth straight win. Win streaks are running rampant in the West right now. The Spurs have won eight straight games while looking for nine tonight against the Suns.

The Golden State Warriors are shooting for eight straight, taking the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, and both the Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have won four in a row. Los Angeles may be playing like the best team in the conference right now, but they’ve got some stiff competition to deal with in the West.

On Wednesday, the Lakers’ road trip heads to Wisconsin, where Doncic and company will try to make it seven straight wins by taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, who are sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a record of 1-9. Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports.

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Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.