A week ago, Lakers big man Sandro Mamukelashvili put together a 1-10 shooting performance against the Jazz and immediately went to address his struggles. Mamukelashvili said that he was working out…

Mamukelashvili said that he was working out in the Lakers practice facility to work on his shooting deficiencies, and was joined by his good friend, 67-year-old iconic rap artist Flavor Flav, who was in attendance watching his performance that night.

Mamu’s friend, Flava Flav, came and rebounded for him in the middle of the night. He could tell Mamu was trying to work through his shot, so tried to be respectful of his mood. November 23, 2026 “It was so funny because Flav was with me, so, he is always so loud. But he saw how intense I was when I came here and so he was like ‘Yeah, boy,” Mamukelashvili said.

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“It was cool actually, he was out there trying to rebound. So, shoutout to him for coming to the gym. It was cool. ”During Friday’s 106-104 victory against the Kings, he was 4-8 from the field and scored nine shots, while picking up nine rebounds.

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The relationship between Mamukelashvili and Flavor Flav dates all the way back to 2021 when he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. , the two’s friendship developed, and the two New York natives have gone to Yankees games together and have dinner with each other. US rapper Flavor Flav arrives for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Mamukelashvili told Price that Flavor Flav has always “ this positive impact” on him and is always “hyped. ” While Mamukelashvili has been working on his shot with his longtime friend, he is looking for redemption on Monday night, as the Lakers and Jazz are currently playing against each other. US rapper Flavor Flav arrives for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.