Lakers Extend Winning Streak To Six Games With Victory Over Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 124-114 on November 9, 2026, extending their winning streak to six games behind strong performances from Luka Doncic and the supporting cast.

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to six games with a decisive 124-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, November 9, 2026. The win occurred at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during an NBA Cup matchup, allowing the team to maintain momentum despite the absence of a key scorer. Luka Doncic led the charge for Los Angeles with a near triple-double performance, contributing significantly to the team's offensive efficiency and defensive pressure throughout the contest.

Luka Doncic Delivers Near Triple-Double Performance

Despite missing Sunday's game against the Pistons due to an illness, Luka Doncic returned to the court and did not let his absence affect his production. He recorded 32 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds, along with 5 steals and 2 blocked shots. The Lakers did not require an unrealistically high output from him to secure the win, as his teammates filled the scoring gaps effectively. Doncic focused on making the plays available against the Hawks defense, capitalizing on opportunities that the opposing team conceded. This balanced approach allowed the Lakers to control the pace of the game without forcing low-percentage shots.

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Teammates Step Up With Scoring Contributions

With the league's eleventh-ranked scorer sidelined, other Lakers players elevated their game to compensate for the missing production. Sandro Mamukelashvili emerged as the primary offensive threat, scoring a season-high 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 5 of 8 from three-point range. Mamukelashvili demonstrated versatility by acting as both a scorer and distributor, finding the open spots within the offense that the team desperately needed. His ability to stretch the floor and create for others helped maintain offensive flow during crucial stretches of the game. Collin Sexton also provided a significant spark off the bench with 18 points and 6 assists. Sexton's playmaking was instrumental in energizing the starting lineup, particularly through his connections with Walker Kessler. He assisted Kessler on three alley-oops early in the game, helping the starting big man establish himself with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.

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Lakers Overcome Early Deficit To Seal Victory

The game began with a slow start for the Lakers, who trailed 15-7 early in the first quarter. However, the team quickly reversed their fortunes, outscoring the Hawks to take a 31-22 lead heading into the second quarter. The lead expanded to as many as 20 points midway through the second quarter, showcasing the depth of the Los Angeles roster. The Hawks threatened to erase the deficit multiple times but never managed to tie or take the lead. The Lakers closed out the game with a decisive 9-3 run, fueled by easy offensive sets created by Doncic and Mamukelashvili. This closing sequence demonstrated the team's ability to execute under pressure and secure wins even when trailing early. The victory pushed the Lakers' winning streak to six games, solidifying their position in the conference standings.

Next Steps For The Lakers Squad

The Lakers will now look to maintain their momentum as they prepare for their next contest. They will travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The upcoming game against Milwaukee presents a challenging test, but the team has shown resilience and depth over the past week. The performance against Atlanta highlighted the squad's ability to win without their primary scorer, providing confidence for future matchups. The coaching staff will likely continue to rotate players to keep them fresh for the demanding schedule ahead. With Doncic back in the lineup and the supporting cast playing at a high level, the Lakers are poised to remain competitive in the coming weeks.