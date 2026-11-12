Lakers Extend Win Streak to Seven Despite Injuries to Reaves and Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks to secure their seventh consecutive victory, but the win was marred by injuries to Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic during the road game at Fiserv Forum.

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and guard Austin Reaves react during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwon their seventh straight game on Wednesday night, with Luka Doncic and company getting the win over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road at Fiserv Forum. Although the Lakers kept their win streak alive, the team suffered a couple of concerning injuries with only one game left on this road trip.

Also read Austin Reaves injured as Lakers win seventh in a row

During the matchup against the Bucks in Milwaukee, Austin Reaves went down with a left heel injury after landing on one leg following a dunk. After Wednesday’s win, head coach JJ Redick spoke to the media and provided an update on Reaves’ status, with some speculating it could be an Achilles injury for the rising star. Fortunately for Reaves and the Lakers, there’s no concern about the injury potentially being Achilles-related, according to Ben Royer of the OC Register.

With Achilles injuries becoming more and more common in the NBA and in professional sports for that matter, the last thing the Lakers want is to see their second-best player go down with an injury that could keep him out for a significant amount of time or even the rest of the 2026-27 season. One positive the Lakers do have, following the team's 11th win of the season, is that they’ll now have three days off before getting back to work on Sunday in the final game of this road trip against the division rival Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

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Luka Doncic Also Suffered an Injury vs. Bucks Along with Reaves going down with a heel injury, superstar Luka Doncic also suffered an injury on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Late in the game, Doncic tweaked his ankle on a closeout from former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma near the three-point line. November 12, 2026 Initially, it looked like a potentially severe injury, as Doncic was clearly in pain while down on the ground holding his ankle.

However, Doncic walked to the charity stripe and shot two free throws before checking out of the game. During his postgame press conference, Doncic let it be known he’ll be fine, via Khobi Price of The California Post.

“I’m okay. Obviously, it’s painful a little bit, but I’ll be fine,” Doncic said of his ankle injury.

“We’re 3-0 on this road trip, so that’s pretty good. ” Clearly, Doncic is more concerned with the team closing out the team’s four-game road trip on a strong note in Phoenix on Sunday and isn’t bothered by the ankle injury. Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports.

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Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.